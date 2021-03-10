Michigan State's Aaron Henry Earns All-Big Ten Honors

Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry was named to the All-Big Ten third team and All-Defensive team.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball's Aaron Henry has earned additional honors after being named Big Ten Player of the Week.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward was named to the All-Big Ten third team by conference media and the league's coaches. Henry also found himself listed on the Big Ten All-Defensive team.

The last time MSU didn't have an individual selected to the first or second All-Big Ten squads was 1997.

Coincidentally, it's also the same year Michigan State missed the NCAA tournament for the final time before embarking on a historic run.

Since then, MSU has gone dancing for 22 straight seasons and hopes to make it a third following three top-5 victories in less than three weeks.

Michigan State entered 2020 without a clear star, which is understandable considering Cassius Winston graduated and Xavier Tillman Sr. left for the NBA. Even so, Henry developed into the do-it-all player MSU, and Tom Izzo needed him to be.

The Indiana native leads the Spartans in scoring (15.5 ppg), assists (3.5 apg), and steals (1.3 spg), and is second on the team in blocks (1.3 bpg) and rebounding (5.5 rpg).

