Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State's Aaron Henry Earns All-Big Ten Honors

Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry was named to the All-Big Ten third team and All-Defensive team.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball's Aaron Henry has earned additional honors after being named Big Ten Player of the Week.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward was named to the All-Big Ten third team by conference media and the league's coaches. Henry also found himself listed on the Big Ten All-Defensive team.

The last time MSU didn't have an individual selected to the first or second All-Big Ten squads was 1997.

Coincidentally, it's also the same year Michigan State missed the NCAA tournament for the final time before embarking on a historic run.

Since then, MSU has gone dancing for 22 straight seasons and hopes to make it a third following three top-5 victories in less than three weeks.

Michigan State entered 2020 without a clear star, which is understandable considering Cassius Winston graduated and Xavier Tillman Sr. left for the NBA. Even so, Henry developed into the do-it-all player MSU, and Tom Izzo needed him to be.

The Indiana native leads the Spartans in scoring (15.5 ppg), assists (3.5 apg), and steals (1.3 spg), and is second on the team in blocks (1.3 bpg) and rebounding (5.5 rpg).

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15691511_168390101_lowres (1)
Basketball

Michigan State's Aaron Henry Earns All-Big Ten Honors

USATSI_15688846_168390101_lowres
The War Room

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXV

USATSI_15689785_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: Rocket Watts Emotional in Win Over Michigan

USATSI_15689577_168390101_lowres
The War Room

MSU Basketball: 3 Takeaways from Tom Izzo's Postgame Presser Against Michigan

USATSI_15689714_168390101_lowres
Basketball

MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Named B1G Player of the Week

USATSI_15689709_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State to Face Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

IMG_0726
The War Room

Michigan State '23 Target Will Norman: Taking A Chance

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Michigan State Builds Resume Late, Back in NCAA Tournament Field