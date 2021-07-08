Michigan State's Aaron Henry No. 34 on CBS Sports Big Board

East Lansing, Mich. – The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29, and Aaron Henry's stock has remained constant.

The former Michigan State Spartan is largely considered a second-round pick and is No. 34 on the latest CBS Sports Big Board, which lists the top-100 prospects.

At 6-foot-6 and 210-pounds, Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field in his junior year.

CBS Sports lists his strength as "efficient offensively without being ball-dominant" and "unselfish enough to embrace (his) role." However, under weaknesses, CBS Sports wrote Henry is "not skilled enough at 3-point shooting or defense to be a top-flight '3 and D' prospect."

The Indiana native is looking to become MSU's fifth draft pick in the past four years. He earned an invite to the NBA Draft combine last month, allowing scouts to evaluate him.

Henry entered the draft in April, leaving Spartan Nation with the following statement via social media:

"I've spent three great years in East Lansing, and my teammates are my brothers. We've shared a lot of highs and some lows too, and I would not want to experience them with anyone but the guys who have been on this team during my time here.

"This year, we didn't get to experience Spartan Nation and the Izzone, and we missed our fans, but I know they were always there for me and my teammates. We created memories together at the Breslin Center that I will never forget.

"My mother and my father are the two people who have always been there, to encourage me, to offer advice, and to lean on.

"Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid, and after receiving guidance from my parents and my coaching staff, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with plans to sign with an agent.

"My time at Michigan State has prepared me for anything, and I will always be a Spartan for Life. #GoGreen"

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1