Michigan State's Cassius Winston, 2nd-Best Captain Since 2010

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball has made a lot of noise since the coronavirus pandemic began, and not just on the recruiting trail.

Andy Katz, released another list via his podcast, March Madness 365, detailing who he thinks are the top captains in college basketball since 2010.

Former Spartan, Cassius Winston came in at No. 2, behind Kemba Walker (Connecticut) and in front of Villanova's Ryan Arcidiacono.

As a sophomore, Winston became a starter at Michigan State, averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 assists per game (he earned third-team All-Big Ten Conference honors).

During his junior campaign, he was voted to the preseason All-Big Ten team, and eventually added his name to the John R. Wooden Award watch list.

Winston won Big Ten Player of the Year in 2019 while averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. He shot 46.0% from the field and just under 40% from the three-point line.

On January 17, 2020, Winston passed Mateen Cleaves and became the new all-time Big Ten leader in assists.

Top Captains Since 2010

Izzo, Winston
  1. Kemba Walker: Connecticut
  2. Cassius Winston: Michigan State
  3. Ryan Arcidiacono: Villanova
  4. Nolan Smith: Duke
  5. Greivis Vasquez: Maryland
  6. Frank Mason: Kansas
  7. Fred VanVleet: Wichita State
  8. Tyler Ulis: Kentucky
  9. Kendall Marshall: North Carolina
  10. Jacob Pullen: Kansas State

