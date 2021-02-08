Michigan State’s Gabe Brown Returns, Looking to Provide Energy

After testing positive for COVID-19 and sitting out 17 days, Gabe Brown returned, helping Michigan State win its first game since Jan. 5.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball is looking for a spark; against Nebraska, one of its key rotation players returned and provided it.

In his pregame radio show, MSU coach Tom Izzo said he planned on playing Gabe Brown for about ten minutes, especially after his limited practice time before tip-off.

On Jan. 26, Izzo announced Brown tested positive for the coronavirus, sidelining him for 17 days, per Big Ten protocols.

Due to his lack of physical activity, Michigan State wasn't in a hurry to get him back on the floor.

Even so, Brown logged 18 minutes, scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds in a 10-point victory for MSU.

"I think you can see why we missed Gabe a lot," Izzo told reporters in a videoconference.

The junior forward said he felt some early effects of his conditioning level but caught his 'second wind' as the game went on.

Brown wasn't kidding as his highlight of the night came on a putback dunk in the second half.

That's what he does; more importantly, that's what the Spartans need.

"We do need energy; we do need everybody involved, and we just gotta come together … we do need energy from me, all the captains; each and every player gotta bring something to the table," said Brown. Energy – that's something you can control."

According to his head coach, Brown doesn't like or love basketball; he 'lives' it, and the Ypsilanti native echoed those sentiments.

"Basketball is all I got," he said. "It's the only thing that makes me happy, so if I can play it as much as I can, that's what I'd like to do."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1