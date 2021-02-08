Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown Returns, Looking to Provide Energy

After testing positive for COVID-19 and sitting out 17 days, Gabe Brown returned, helping Michigan State win its first game since Jan. 5.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball is looking for a spark; against Nebraska, one of its key rotation players returned and provided it.

In his pregame radio show, MSU coach Tom Izzo said he planned on playing Gabe Brown for about ten minutes, especially after his limited practice time before tip-off.

On Jan. 26, Izzo announced Brown tested positive for the coronavirus, sidelining him for 17 days, per Big Ten protocols.

Due to his lack of physical activity, Michigan State wasn't in a hurry to get him back on the floor.

Even so, Brown logged 18 minutes, scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds in a 10-point victory for MSU.

"I think you can see why we missed Gabe a lot," Izzo told reporters in a videoconference.

The junior forward said he felt some early effects of his conditioning level but caught his 'second wind' as the game went on.

Brown wasn't kidding as his highlight of the night came on a putback dunk in the second half.

That's what he does; more importantly, that's what the Spartans need.

"We do need energy; we do need everybody involved, and we just gotta come together … we do need energy from me, all the captains; each and every player gotta bring something to the table," said Brown. Energy – that's something you can control."

According to his head coach, Brown doesn't like or love basketball; he 'lives' it, and the Ypsilanti native echoed those sentiments.

"Basketball is all I got," he said. "It's the only thing that makes me happy, so if I can play it as much as I can, that's what I'd like to do."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15540699_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown Returns, Looking to Provide Energy

USATSI_15270473_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Former Spartans Set to Represent Michigan State in Super Bowl 55

USATSI_15539612_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball wasn’t ‘Ready to Play’ Nebraska

USATSI_15539611_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak Against Nebraska

USATSI_15389983_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 12.5-Point Favorites Against Nebraska

Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Football

Michigan State Football 2021 Schedule Update: Will Host Michigan on Oct. 30

Tillman-2
Football

MSU Football: Travares Tillman ‘Itching’ to Get on the Field

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

MSU Football: Mel Tucker has some ‘Catching Up to do’ in Recruiting