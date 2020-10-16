SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser is ‘Excited to Get Started’

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball is officially back after having its first practice earlier this week and everyone, Tom Izzo included, is excited to get started.

But no more excited than Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette forced to sit out last season due to the NCAA denying his waiver appeal.

"Well, I'm not as eager as he is," Izzo said. "I mean, I'm eager, but he's really excited. Last night, he called me, and he said, 'hey can we meet.' So we had a little meeting last night at my office, and I said, 'what's wrong?' I thought something was wrong, and he said, 'I'm so excited to get started; it's been a long time for me.'"

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward, is naturally a "quiet kid," to which Izzo responded with "that's not what we do here."

So, getting closer with his teammates and forming the kind of relationships Izzo loves to see from his players was a step in the right direction.

"He's been very good. I think he (Hauser) and Gabe (Brown), and Aaron Henry and Malik (Hall) are starting to form a good bond together and really appreciate each other," said Izzo. That's what I told him he had to work on … he's really improved on that throughout the summer.

"I think this fall he's just done a better job. As he said last night, he's starting to worry more about the relationships he has with his players, teammates in other words, and also with his coaching staff. That part has been exciting for me."

In one season at Marquette, Hauser played in all 34 games while averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game – he also shot 44.7% from the field.

"As a player, boy, he can pass, shoot, dribble, and defend. He can do a lot of things. Probably, what you would be most surprised about – he might be one of the best passers that I've had. Definitely as a big man, the best passer since … maybe that magical guy that was here a long time ago because for his size at 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9 he sees the court extremely well and makes solid great passes," Izzo said.

Entering his 26th season as the Spartan head coach, Izzo knew the player Hauser was when he recruited him out of high school.

But now that he's in East Lansing, wearing the green and white – it's only confirmed what Izzo already knew.

The kid can play.

"Joey's been every bit the billing I thought he was … and more," Izzo told reporters on Wednesday. "I just hope he enjoys it as much as I think he's gonna."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XV

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XV

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football's fall camp.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Rust No Longer an Issue for the Michigan State Spartans

With the opening kickoff against Rutgers looming, MSU shook off any rust they may have had from missing out on a traditional spring, among other things.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 OT Olaus Alinen

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive tackle Olaus Alinen out of Windsor, Connecticut.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star ATH Jarred Kerr

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star athlete Jarred Kerr out of Lexington, Texas.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Secondary: Living up to Spartan Traditions

Michigan State's secondary is itching to live up to the "No Fly Zone" and reach the goals set forth by themselves and the coaching staff.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Basketball Ranked in Preseason Top-10

One analyst released his preseason rankings for the 2020-21 college basketball season, ranking Michigan State the seventh-best team.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo on Langford: ‘He’s Been Pretty Solid’

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Joshua Langford aren't holding back this season. He returned to East Lansing for one reason; to play, a goal the Spartans are working hard to accomplish.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State WR C.J. Hayes Undergoes Surgery

Michigan State wide receiver C.J. Hayes undergoes his second surgery in eight months.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Former Michigan State RB Le’Veon Bell Released by New York Jets

The New York Jets released a former Michigan State running back Tuesday night.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK