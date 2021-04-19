Michigan State's Joshua Langford Says his Basketball Career is Over

EAST LANSING – Joshua Langford's basketball career is officially over.

The longtime Spartan will retire from playing basketball following a litany of injuries, he announced on Monday afternoon.

"My college experience wasn't what I imagined it to be, but it exceeded all of my expectations, and I wouldn't change it for anything. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of Michigan State, and I will forever be a Spartan. I will forever be grateful to my coaches, teammates, Spartan Nation, friends, professors, and all the other relationships in East Lansing that I have built throughout my years of being here," Langford wrote via Instagram. "I would also like to thank my parents, sister, girlfriend, and pastors for supporting me as well. This journey with the game of basketball has been amazing, and despite the hardships I have faced, they have made me better.

"With that being said, I will not pursue a professional basketball career."

Before the end of MSU's season, Langford said he was still considering coming back to East Lansing for a sixth year in 2021.

However, two weeks later, when the Spartans were bounced from the First Four by UCLA, the Alabama native said he played his final game in a Michigan State uniform.

Langford spent five seasons competing for MSU and stepped foot on campus in 2016 as a McDonald's All-American with the possibility of becoming an NBA lottery pick.

But a foot injury he sustained in December of 2018 set him back tremendously, resulting in two surgeries and nearly two full seasons watching from the bench.

The 6-foot-5 guard planned to turn professional once fully healthy and opted to return in 2020, but it's clear something changed.

"Although it will be new to me, I am excited for the next part of my race," said Langford. "I would also want to encourage others to see that you have much more in you than what you do right now."

