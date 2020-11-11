MSU Basketball: Hauser's 'Anticipation is at an all-time high'

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State doesn't have the 2020 college basketball schedule set in stone yet, but they do have one game ready for Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No one is more excited than Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette forced to sit out last season.

The contest provides an opportunity for some bragging rights as Hauser will matchup against his brother, Sam, a 6-foot-8 forward for the Cavaliers.

"That's a game we kind of had planned out. We were hoping that was going to be the matchup, so I'm glad it happened," Hauser told reporters last week. "It was in the back of our heads all quarantine, kind of giving each other crap about it."

Hauser, a player most fans are thrilled to finally see after a solid freshman season in a Golden Eagles jersey where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, intends to show people he's improved.

"Wanting to show people that when I do get back that, I'm going to be a different player, more versatile," said Hauser. My freshman year at Marquette, I thought I had a pretty solid freshman year, but there were things I thought I could have done better."

In 2020, he's moved from the scout team to the first team; in doing so, Hauser has focused on becoming more of a vocal leader.

"Last year, I kind of took a back seat, and I was working on my game a lot, just my craft because I wasn't playing. This year, I'm trying to become a more vocal leader, something I haven't done as much in the past. I want to play a big part in this team; I want to play as many minutes as I can," Hauser said. "Obviously, I've got to earn those minutes."

Ultimately, he's ready to make his Michigan State debut.

"Anticipation is at an all-time high right now," Hauser said. "The whole situation that happened last year; not being able to play and having to sit out ... so, just kind of sticking to the grind all quarantine ... now that we're going to have a season, we're going to see where hard work is going to really pay off."

