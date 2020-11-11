SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Basketball: Hauser's 'Anticipation is at an all-time high'

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State doesn't have the 2020 college basketball schedule set in stone yet, but they do have one game ready for Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No one is more excited than Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette forced to sit out last season.

The contest provides an opportunity for some bragging rights as Hauser will matchup against his brother, Sam, a 6-foot-8 forward for the Cavaliers.

"That's a game we kind of had planned out. We were hoping that was going to be the matchup, so I'm glad it happened," Hauser told reporters last week. "It was in the back of our heads all quarantine, kind of giving each other crap about it."

Hauser, a player most fans are thrilled to finally see after a solid freshman season in a Golden Eagles jersey where he averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, intends to show people he's improved.

"Wanting to show people that when I do get back that, I'm going to be a different player, more versatile," said Hauser. My freshman year at Marquette, I thought I had a pretty solid freshman year, but there were things I thought I could have done better."

In 2020, he's moved from the scout team to the first team; in doing so, Hauser has focused on becoming more of a vocal leader.

"Last year, I kind of took a back seat, and I was working on my game a lot, just my craft because I wasn't playing. This year, I'm trying to become a more vocal leader, something I haven't done as much in the past. I want to play a big part in this team; I want to play as many minutes as I can," Hauser said. "Obviously, I've got to earn those minutes."

Ultimately, he's ready to make his Michigan State debut.

"Anticipation is at an all-time high right now," Hauser said. "The whole situation that happened last year; not being able to play and having to sit out ... so, just kind of sticking to the grind all quarantine ... now that we're going to have a season, we're going to see where hard work is going to really pay off."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football 7.5-point Underdogs Against Indiana

After back-to-back road games, Michigan State heads home to take on the Indiana Hoosiers as 7.5-point underdogs.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Tucker: Michigan State Football ‘Can’t Live in the Past’

Michigan State will need to quickly forget about the 49-7 loss to Iowa if they wish to compete against Indiana.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: LB Antjuan Simmons Expects his Team to Respond

Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons expects his team to regroup and respond next game vs. Indiana.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

MSU Basketball: Izzo Delivers Important Message After Diagnosis

Michigan State's Tom Izzo delivers a powerful message after testing positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Tom Izzo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Michigan State's Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Monday afternoon.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Michigan State Football: Injuries Continue to Mount

Mel Tucker isn't looking for excuses as injuries continue to mount for the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Ready to Maximize Opportunities

Aaron Henry is looking to maximize his opportunities at Michigan State after withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

2021 JUCO OT Brandon Baldwin Commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker and the Spartans land '21 OT Brandon Baldwin, their third recruit in days.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Lands 2021 4-Star DT Rayshaun Benny

Four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny out of Oak Park, MI, commits to the Spartans.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Searches for Consistency

After a 49-7 blowout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan State and Mel Tucker search for consistency.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob