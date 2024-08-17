MSU Basketball Scoring Philosophy Could Look Different in 2024
The Michigan State Spartans basketball team is entering the 2024-25 season with an almost entirely new look.
The Spartans are losing production from Tyson Walker, Malik Hall, AJ Hoggard and Mady Sissoko. That is a lot of experience walking off the Breslin Center floor.
While Walker was a dynamic scorer, and his fortunes in Green and White certainly would have been better if he had a better scoring team around him, the Spartans have a chance to change their offensive philosophy this upcoming season.
Well, actually, if anything, it is more of a return to the norm under Coach Tom Izzo.
Walker took almost 16 shots per game last season. Don’t expect any Spartans to replicate those numbers in 2024.
Izzo’s offenses often call for even scoring across the court, with no player significantly outscoring another. It has always been a balanced scoring attack, as his players spread the ball around and make many shots off assists.
The Spartans have the personnel to execute this offense better and may be better for it this year.
Let’s examine the Spartans’ expected starting lineup more closely to see why this is the case.
Sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. is not much of a scoring guard yet, and the Spartans should not have expected him to take on Walker’s scoring load anyway. Fears is at his best when he spreads the ball around and finds teammates for open shots.
While Fears is still a capable scorer, expecting him to replicate Walker’s scoring is not reasonable.
At the two guard, Jaden Akins enters his senior year as an experienced leader on this squad.
While he is a good shooter and can get downhill in transition, he does not have the handle to create in the half-court. He should be better with Fears getting to the basket and kicking out to him for open shots, though.
Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler took a lot of shots and scored a lot of points for the Mavericks, but that likely will not be the case in East Lansing.
Fidler is a good shooter and can get to the basket, but the jump from the Summit League to the Big Ten may eliminate any chance for him to replicate his volume. He should still fit in nicely next to Fears and Akins, though.
Xavier Booker may need more time to be ready to increase his volume significantly this season. It could come in 2025 if he develops at a promising pace this year.
Whoever starts at center will not likely take many shots, as Jaxon Kohler has the highest offensive potential. Even then, he should not lead the team in shot attempts.
The Spartans should return to a more familiar offense under Izzo. While Walker leaves 20 points per game on the table, that production won’t fall to one player, which could be a good thing.
