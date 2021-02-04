MSU Basketball: Tom Izzo Speaks about ‘Ridiculous Calls’ Against Iowa

Michigan State basketball lost 84-78 at Iowa Tuesday night, but Tom Izzo had a few things to say about the officiating.

East Lansing, MI – Following an 84-78 loss to Iowa, where Tom Izzo's Spartans played substantially better than the previous two games, he wasn't able to hold back.

In a contest with loads of whistles, MSU had 11 more fouls than Iowa and shot 15 free throws; 20 fewer attempts than the Hawkeyes.

"I thought there were some ridiculous calls," Izzo told reporters in the postgame press conference. "I don't say that very often, but I'm going to say it."

The 65-year old felt the officials allowed Luka Garza, Iowa's star center, to "bulldoze" his way through the paint.

"They just jump into you ... foul you, foul you, and then every time you touched a big guy, there was a foul," said Izzo. "I didn't appreciate that."

Iowa made 13 more free throws than Michigan State (35 attempts), easily covering the final score and then some.

Yet, Izzo felt the foul discrepancy hurt his team down the stretch, even more so than the uneven trips to the line.

At one point, three of MSU's big men had four fouls, Marcus Bingham Jr. fouled out, and Aaron Henry picked up a critical late-game fourth foul.

It boxed him in – forcing Izzo to use rotations he wouldn't have used in those situations. No, the foul count wasn't why Michigan State lost, and Izzo acknowledged that, as he should.

But it didn't help.

"I did not appreciate some of the calls, and we didn't do a good enough job," he said.

