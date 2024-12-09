MSU Fans React to Jeremy Fears Jr.'s Game Against Nebraska
Michigan State extended its Big Ten start to 2-0 after taking down Nebraska in dominant fashion on Saturday. The team has meshed well this season and has looked promising thus far through both conference and nonconference play.
Redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr was one player that caught the attention of college sports media and MSU fans. The young MSU guard fought hard throughout the whole game and made media news as the early assist of the year candidate, lobbing the rock to Coen Carr from the seat of his pants.
Not only did the pass have MSU fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing their respect for the play, but Fears's entire game was one to note and a positive outlook for what he could bring to this MSU squad for the rest of the year.
When asked after the game about the highlight play that had taken the media by storm -- his lob to sophomore forward Coen Carr while he was sitting on the floor -- Fears had nothing but faith that Carr would be where he needed to be in that moment.
"I can see if Coen has a chance, I've got to put it by the rim," Fears said. "I don't think anyone in the country can jump with him. That's a highly skilled and precise play. In the moment, I was like, "Why not?" Just throw it up, and whatever happens, happens."
Fears finished his game with six points and three rebounds and tied a season-high in assists with eight. He has had eight assists three different times this season, including the Nebraska game, and ranks him first for MSU for average assists per game with 5.9.
Fears has averaged 7.6 points per game, 1.1 steals, 1.6 rebounds and a 46.5% field goal percentage this season while also averaging 22.5 minutes of time on the court in the ten games he has played.
MSU will have some downtime between now and its next game against Oakland, which is set to take place on Dec. 17 at Little Caesars Arena. The Spartans will look to push their win streak to four games.
