MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo on Langford: ‘He’s Been Pretty Solid’

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball fans haven't seen Joshua Langford suit up for a game since the 2018-19 season.

While his return seems imminent, head coach Tom Izzo remains 'cautiously optimistic' for his team and Langford.

But the strides he's made can't be ignored.

"Knock on wood, man. He's been pretty solid right now," Izzo told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I would say there are days he looks like the old Josh – dunking and doing things he couldn't do last year."

Langford's work ethic knows no bounds; he never quit even when there were setbacks.

"That's one thing he did; he shot in a chair for four months. The guy never quit shooting; never quit working out," said Izzo.

But his coach is there to make sure he doesn't get too far ahead of himself.

"I think the hardest thing is making sure Josh doesn't try to get everything back in a week or a month or in two months. So, we're really trying to work with our trainer, Josh, and myself on how to balance everything, but there hasn't been a lot of restrictions in the last three weeks.

"That bodes well for him, and for us," Izzo said.

The limitations put on Langford have mostly been reduced, so we'll see how his body responds to practicing multiple days in a row now that things are rolling.

But a decision has been made; Langford came back for one reason; to play.

And with one last chance to be a part of the program in East Lansing, he isn't planning on holding back.

"What's meant to be is meant to be," said Izzo. "We're going to be smart, but we are also not going to baby anything because he (Langford) wants to have a year. That's why he came back. We're gonna go for it."

If all else fails, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is a proven leader in the locker room.

"He's been a great leader. He's even upped that," said Izzo. "He was always a great leader by example, and now he is starting to bring other people with him."

Basketball

