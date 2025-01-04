MSU Hoops Proves it Can Handle Adversity
The Michigan State Spartans are now 12-2 on the season after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, 69-62.
This is the seventh consecutive victory and third consecutive Big Ten victory for Tom Izzo’s squad as their resurgent season continues.
This game was no walk in the park for MSU, as OSU has been an impressive team in the 2024-25 season. Going on the road to Columbus can always be difficult, but Izzo’s team handled business.
The Spartans built a solid lead in the second half, pushing it to as high as 14. However, sloppy offensive play and undisciplined defense let the Buckeyes get back in the game, eventually taking the lead for a brief moment.
After that, MSU calmed down. Xavier Booker grabbed a rebound and went coast to coast, dropping in a layup and drawing a foul. The Spartans never let the Buckeyes take the lead for the rest of the game.
In years past, MSU may not have won this game. It did not have the leadership or shot-making to overcome an opposing team regaining momentum and erasing its lead.
However, this year, the Spartans have a true leader at point guard in Jeremy Fears Jr., and several young players, namely Booker, have risen to the occasion.
Booker scored 9 points, hitting all four of his shots inside the arc. He has made an exceptional leap in his sophomore season, coming up big in clutch moments when his team has needed him.
Another player who has developed into an important contributor is Coen Carr. His development as an all-around player, not just a dunker, has been crucial for this team. He has also developed into a reliable free-throw shooter, nailing 7-of-8 in this game.
Although freshman Jase Richardson did not have his best game, his elite composure and maturity should help the Spartans in future big games.
This Spartans team has players built for the moment, something they have not had in a few years.
When they play the top Big Ten teams and face tough opponents in the NCAA Tournament, their mentality and toughness will come in handy.
This is a talented MSU team, but its ability to dig deep when the opposing team has all the momentum will serve them well in the biggest moments of the season.
