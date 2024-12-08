MSU Legend Expresses Feelings on Recent Benching
The Golden State Warriors, in their recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, had Michigan State legend Draymond Green come off the bench in an effort to shake up the gameplan, given Golden State's recent struggles.
Having a recent five-game skid broken by a Golden State victory over the Houston Rockets, the Warriors fell back down to earth with another loss added to their record. Draymond Green was benched to give young star Jonathan Kuminga a chance to showcase what he can bring to the starting lineup.
Given Green's legacy on the squad, fans at first thought this was a demotion, but Green, in the post-game press conference, had nothing but positive words to give to the media regarding the situation.
"It's definitely an adjustment; it's a group of a bunch of different guys," Green said. "It's an adjustment I have to figure out, but I am up to it and for it. Coach just said it was something he was thinking about, and he wanted to know if I was okay with it. And, of course, I was okay with it."
Having been with the Golden State Warriors since 2014, Green has been no stranger to coaches wanting to change things up for the greater good of the team. Green would also not hold anything against Kuminga stepping into his place.
"I have been one of J.K's biggest fans since he's been here. If he has an opportunity to start, you can't be hypocritical," Green said. "If they are like, 'Yo we want him to start, but it would be for you,' you can't be all 'Ah, not for me, that's not gonna work'. I'm a fan of his (Kuminga), and I want to see him do well. So if his opportunity goes through me, then it is what it is."
Green still played 26 minutes in the game coming off of the bench and dropped 10 points for the Warriors. Kuminga played for 29 minutes and started the game, finishing with 13 points himself.
Given Green's reputation for being an overly emotional player, it is great to see him not holding back young talent if his head coach wants to see what the youth could do to help out the team in the long run.
