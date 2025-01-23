MSU's Booker Has Seen Massive Confidence Growth in Year 2
Michigan State sophomore forward Xavier Booker has seen a massive leap from his freshman season to his sophomore season in East Lansing. The 6-foot-11 forward has grown in all areas, especially within himself.
Booker discussed his confidence growth while featured on a recent episode of "Spartans All-Access."
"Confidence is the most important thing," Booker said. "You're not going to hit any shots any given night if you're not going to have confidence in yourself."
Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, Booker not only had to find confidence in his basketball skills but within himself, moving from a different state to chase down a potential basketball career. Luckily for Booker, his sophomore season has seen more success than slump.
Booker has played in all 18 games for the Spartans this season. He started the first three before being taken out of the starting lineup. So far, he has averaged 6.2 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and a 43.9 field-goal success rate. Increasing his time on the court from 9.3 minutes last season to 15.6 minutes this season, Coach Tom Izzo sees no reason not to reward Booker for his hard work.
"I think Book has gone through a lot, but his improvement from last year to this year has been really good," Izzo said. "He works on his game for a big guy. A lot of big guys don't spend as much time on their game."
It wasn't always that way for Booker though. Admitting that he did not take as many things seriously as a freshman, Booker's play increase and success are evident in dedicating himself to bettering his gameplay style.
"I'm pretty much in there every day getting shots up before practice, I'm watching film with coaches, just spending a lot of time on my game," Booker said.
Booker has trusted himself that if he continues to put in work behind the scenes when the big moment comes, he will be ready. Booker has been there when MSU has needed him on the court, and has come through multiple times in big scenarios that could have wavered between a victory or a defeat.
"We're going to see a breakout game, and then breakout games as it goes," Izzo said. "I really feel comfortable and confident in that."
