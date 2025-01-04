MSU's Tom Izzo Summarizes Coen Carr's Growth This Season
Michigan State sophomore forward Coen Carr has been a pleasant surprise for the Spartans this season.
The high-flying sixth man has been everything Michigan State has needed him to be, and its win over Ohio State on Friday was just another testmanent to that.
Carr was one of three Spartans to score in double figures on Friday, finishing with 11 points. It was his fifth game this season he put up double-digit scoring numbers.
His latest stretch, especially, has been impressive, as Carr has totaled 37 points in his last three games, including a career-high 17-point outing against Florida Atlantic.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo spoke on Carr's development following Friday's contest.
"He's improving every day," Izzo said. "I mean, his shot isn't there yet; we all know that. We're not kidding. anybody. Makes a couple 3s, and I got people wanting me to set up 3-point shots for him. ... But the guy, he kind of knows what he can do -- if he's got a ready ready shoot shot, he can take it, but he's putting it on the floor so much better than a year ago. He's guarding so much better than a year ago. And he's making some plays.
"If I was disappointed in something for a guy who jumps and is as strong he has, he's still not rebounding like I think he can, like a Brandon Dawson or something like that, where he's just got a nose for the ball. So, that will be something that we're going to work on a little bit. too."
Carr has embraced the role of the sixth man this season. Not only is he the athletic rim-wrecker fans have grown to love, but overall, he does things to help his team win.
On the year, Carr is averaging nearly 9 points per game and 3.8 rebounds, all while playing 21.6 minutes per game.
If Carr continues this trajectory, he could end up being crucial for Michigan State late in the season and in postseason play. And down the line, he could even potentially become a star in a year or two.
