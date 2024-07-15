MSU's Xavier Booker on Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'I Don't Really Think He's Lost a Step at All'
Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has done everything he can to get back to peak form since suffering a gun shot wound to his leg last December.
The highly-touted point guard missed the majority of what had been a highly-anticipated freshman campaign for Fears, but he's made the climb all the way back to being the talented player he is capable of being.
Perhaps Fears' closest teammate, fellow class of 2023 recruit Xavier Booker, is looking forward to what is to come from his fellow second-year Spartan.
"He's been great," Booker said of Fears at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am last week. "To be honest, I don't really think he's lost a step at all. If anything, I think, if anything, he's gotten way better. So, I'm excited for him. He's my roommate, so we got a pretty close bond. So, I'm excited to play with him, get on the floor with him."
Fears has said he is back to full health, a promising sign for Spartans fans who are anticipating a full year from the former four-star recruit. Despite the leg injury, Fears has clearly had more bounce in his step since returning to the court this offseason.
"Obviously, that wasn't there at the start, but gradually over time, since maybe like the end of the season up until now, he's been a lot better, gotten a lot more explosive," Booker said.
Fears has natural-born talent that has allowed him to do so, but Booker noted another reason the young guard has been able to be "explosive."
"[H]im just doing his rehab, taking the stretches seriously, and obviously, regaining the strength back in his legs," Booker said." ... It's been a journey for him, so I'm excited for him."
