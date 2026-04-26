MSU Already Being Projected as National Title Contender

Michigan State basketball overdelivered last season in just about every way imaginable.

The Spartans opened the year ranked 22nd in the country and finished 11th, earning a three seed in the NCAA Tournament. Jeremy Fears Jr. emerged as one of the best point guards in the country, leading the nation with 9.4 assists per game while averaging 15 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from three. The tournament run ended heartbreakingly in the Sweet Sixteen against UConn, a game in which Michigan State clawed back from a 19-point first-half deficit before ultimately falling short.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now, with the offseason underway and nearly the entire roster expected to return, the conversation around Michigan State has shifted from overachiever to legitimate national title contender. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's way-too-early projections have the Spartans as a 1-seed alongside Florida, Duke, and Michigan. That kind of recognition is not accidental. It reflects what this program is building.

The Core That Makes It Possible

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The foundation starts with Fears. He is expected to return for his junior season after declaring for the NBA Draft while preserving his eligibility, and if he does, he enters next year as one of the frontrunners for national player of the year. He is a pass-first point guard with the ability to get to the free throw line at a high rate, and his continued development as a scorer makes him one of the more complete guards in the country.

Coen Carr enters his senior season coming off the best year of his career. He averaged 12 points per game on 52 percent shooting from the field and showed growing confidence from three, connecting on 28 percent of his attempts on two per game. A senior season with an expanded role and elevated expectations gives Carr every opportunity to take the next step and cement himself as one of the better forwards in the Big Ten.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) speaks with media after a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Louisville Cardinals at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The roster depth behind those two is equally encouraging. Jordan Scott and Cam Ward both return for their sophomore seasons after promising freshman campaigns. Kaleb Glenn, who missed all of last season due to injury, is back and adds a veteran wing presence the Spartans were missing.

The incoming recruiting class is headlined by McDonald's All-American Josiah Jervis, one of the more versatile scorers in the 2026 high school class, and also includes center Ethan Taylor, guard CJ Medlock Jr., and forward Julius Avent.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Addition That Completes the Puzzle

The final piece Izzo needed was a proven big man, and he found one through the transfer portal.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Anton Bonte arrives from Charlotte as a 7-foot-2 center with the size and skill set to address Michigan State's most pressing positional need after losing both Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper to graduation. Bonte is a legitimate shot-blocker and lob threat who can also stretch the floor, giving Izzo a frontcourt anchor he has not had since Kohler's best seasons. His combination of length, mobility, and perimeter touch makes him a difficult matchup for opposing big men in the Big Ten.

With Bonte in the middle, Michigan State has answers at every position on the floor.

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker (23) shoots the ball against Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images