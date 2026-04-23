Breaking Down Michigan State Basketball's Projected Starting Lineup

Michigan State has made its first transfer portal addition of the offseason, landing 7-foot-2 center Anton Bonke from Charlotte.

The pickup addresses the most pressing need on the roster. With Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper both graduating, the center position was an unresolved question heading into next season. Bonke does not answer every question at that position, but he gives Tom Izzo a legitimate option at the five and brings a size profile rarely seen in East Lansing.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Beyond the Bonte addition, the Spartans are expected to return most of their core. Jeremy Fears declared for the NBA Draft but appears likely to come back for his junior season. With the roster taking shape, here is what the Michigan State starting lineup could look like next season.

PG: Jeremy Fears (Redshirt Jr.)

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts after the game during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Fears had one of the best seasons by a Michigan State guard in recent memory. He averaged 15 points per game while leading not only the Spartans but the entire country in assists with 9.4 per game. That performance earned him First Team All-Big Ten honors and a Second Team AP All-American selection.

His decision to declare for the draft was the smart move. Gathering feedback from NBA evaluators while preserving his eligibility gives Fears valuable information without committing to anything. Based on his current draft positioning and the opportunity that awaits him with another season in East Lansing, a return seems like the most likely outcome. If he comes back, Fears enters next season as one of the best point guards in the country and a legitimate Big Ten Player of the Year candidate.

SG: Jordan Scott (So.)

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) drives to the basket against North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Scott's freshman season was a study in contrasts. In the second half of the regular season, he showed the makings of a reliable two-way guard, demonstrating the ability to shoot from the perimeter, attack the basket, and defend at a high level. The NCAA Tournament exposed the other side of that coin, as the inexperience that is natural for any freshman in high-pressure situations showed up at the worst possible time.

The foundation, however, is encouraging. Scott has the size, skill set, and defensive awareness to develop into an NBA-caliber player over the course of his college career. A full offseason with a clear role and elevated expectations gives him every opportunity to take a meaningful step forward in year two and provide Fears with a reliable partner in the backcourt.

SF: Kaleb Glenn (Redshirt Jr.)

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with injured transfer Kaleb Glenn during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Glenn transferred to Michigan State last offseason but never got on the floor, suffering a season-ending injury before he could contribute. His absence was felt. Glenn is an athletic wing who can create his own shot, defend multiple positions, and bring a physicality to the lineup that is difficult to manufacture.

Michigan State overachieved last season, nearly reaching the Elite Eight without him. The expectation heading into next year is that Glenn finally gets healthy and contributes as his talent suggests he can. If he does, the Spartans become a considerably more dangerous team than they were a season ago, with a more versatile and experienced frontcourt wing than they had available at any point last year.

PF: Coen Carr (Sr.)

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) speaks with media after a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Louisville Cardinals at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Carr took the biggest developmental leap of any Spartan last season. He averaged 12 points and five rebounds per game on 51 percent shooting from the field, taking advantage of an expanded role and proving he belongs as a featured offensive piece. His defense was quietly one of the most underrated contributions on the roster.

Heading into his senior season, Carr's move to the power forward spot should work in his favor. If his three-point shooting, which sat at 28 percent last season, improves enough to demand respect from defenders, teams will not be able to sag off him and pack the paint. When that space opens up, his athleticism and finishing ability make him extremely difficult to stop at the basket. A refined perimeter shot is the key that unlocks the next level of his game.

C: Anton Bonke (Sr.)

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Louisville during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bonke is a genuinely intriguing addition for Izzo. At 7-foot-2, he is among the tallest players to come through East Lansing in the modern era, giving Michigan State a size dimension at the five that most Big Ten opponents will struggle to match. His rebounding numbers back up the physical profile, as he ranked 13th in the country in total rebound percentage this past season at Charlotte.

What makes Bonke more than just a traditional big man is his perimeter shooting. He shot 34 percent from three on one attempt per game and connected on 65 percent of his free throw attempts, suggesting a level of touch and coordination that goes beyond what his size might indicate. He is not a finished product offensively, but the combination of elite size, rebounding instincts, and shooting potential gives Izzo a center worth building around.