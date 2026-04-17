MSU Still National Title Contender Despite Positional Void

The college basketball season is over, and the transfer portal is heating up, with players across the country finding new homes ahead of next year.

Tom Izzo has never been a vocal advocate for the transfer portal, but he has never been afraid to use it when the roster demands it. He has added key pieces through the portal before, including Tyson Walker, and more recently, Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn. This offseason, however, Michigan State has come up short on its biggest targets. The most notable miss was Alabama center Aiden Sherrell , a Michigan native who ultimately chose fellow Big Ten program, Indiana.

(L to R) Michigan State basketball players Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr. have a laugh talking about their coach Tom Izzo during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State remains in contact with available transfers, and the portal cycle is still far from over. But even with a genuine hole at the center position, the Spartans should be considered one of the top teams in the country heading into next season.

The Case for Michigan State as a Top Five Team

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears declared for the NBA Draft but retained his college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to East Lansing. A return seems likely. Going through the draft process makes sense for Fears at this stage. With this year's draft class loaded with talent and next year's class considerably thinner, his chances of landing in the first round would be meaningfully higher in 2027. Gathering feedback from NBA scouts now, while preserving the option to return, is the smart play.

If Fears comes back, he would enter next season as one of the best point guards in the Big Ten and a preseason National Player of the Year candidate. That alone makes Michigan State dangerous.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) prepares for a free throw in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Coen Carr enters his senior season having taken a meaningful developmental step each year in East Lansing. He averaged 12 points per game last season and has grown more confident as a perimeter shooter. He shot just 27.6 percent from three last year, but he averaged two attempts per game, a sign that the shot is becoming a more consistent part of his offensive arsenal. A full senior season with Fears as a running mate gives Carr every opportunity to have the best year of his career.

A Roster Built for Depth

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) dribbles against Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears and Carr will not be carrying the load alone. Michigan State is shaping up to be one of the deeper teams in the Big Ten next season.

Jordan Scott and Cam Ward both showed real promise as freshmen last year. Each has the potential to develop into a starter or a high-impact contributor off the bench. Divine Ugochukwu is returning from injury and can provide quality backup minutes behind Fears at the point. Kur Teng took a step forward last season, giving the Spartans a reliable three-point shooting option.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) makes a jump shot against North Dakota State guard Emil Skytta (8) during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kaleb Glenn, who transferred to Michigan State last year before suffering a season-ending injury, will also be back and adds another experienced piece to the rotation.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward (3) dunks the ball against the North Dakota State Bison during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The incoming recruiting class further strengthens the depth chart. Ethan Taylor is one of the better shot-blocking centers in the 2026 high school class and addresses the most pressing positional need on the roster. Josiah Jervis is a McDonald's All-American who can score from multiple levels. CJ Medlock is a crafty point guard who adds to the backcourt depth, and Julius Avent provides size and versatility at the power forward spot.