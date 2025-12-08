Michigan State Hoops Slips in Rankings After Duke Loss
Progress is not linear. Michigan State men's basketball lost ground in the AP Poll for the first time this season, as the Spartans slipped two spots from seventh in the country to No. 9 when the new rankings came out on Monday.
The slight drop is largely due to the Spartans' 66-60 home loss to then-No. 4 Duke on Saturday. What might have mitigated the damage was MSU's dominant 71-52 victory over Iowa last Tuesday; the Hawkeyes were the first team out of this week's top 25 and beat Maryland by 19 following their loss to Michigan State.
MSU is still in a much better spot than it was before the season. The Spartans began their campaign ranked 22nd. The loss to the Blue Devils does sting a bit, but Michigan State still already has quality wins over No. 17 Arkansas, Kentucky, and No. 14 North Carolina it can lean on.
The Week Ahead for MSU
There will not be as much room for advancement this coming week as there was last week for the Spartans. Only one game is on the schedule for MSU over the next seven games, which is a road game against Penn State on Saturday (noon ET, BTN).
The Nittany Lions enter the week 8-1, but they have played a non-conference schedule that is a total walk in the park when compared to what Michigan State has done. Their game against a top-100 KenPom opponent, No. 60 Providence, was a 77-65 loss on a neutral court.
Penn State faces Indiana on the road during its Big Ten opener on Tuesday before it has to deal with the Spartans. That will be the toughest game on the Nittany Lions' schedule to this point.
This is the third season that Mike Rhoades has been the head coach in Happy Valley. Headed into Penn State's game against IU, Rhoades has gone 40-33 overall, 15-25 during conference play, and is 0-3 against Michigan State during his tenure at PSU.
Penn State's top player to this point has been freshman guard Kayden Mingo, the highest-ranked recruit in program history. He's averaging 15.0 points per game so far, along with 4.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 steals. The Nittany Lions actually have five players averaging double-digit scoring: Mingo, guard Freddie Dilione V (13.2), guard Melih Tunca (12.8), forward Ivan Juric (10.6), and guard Josh Reed (10.6).
At the time this article is being written, Penn State is No. 81 in the NCAA's NET rankings, which puts the game near the border between Quad 1 and 2 (Q1 away games mean the opponent is ranked 75th or better).
