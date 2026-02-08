3 Observations from Michigan State's Wild Win over Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. — To call that game dramatic would be a massive understatement.

No. 10 Michigan State trailed for 28 minutes and 28 seconds on Saturday night. It still found a way to pick up a massive victory over fifth-ranked Illinois , winning 86-83 in overtime. MSU’s odds of winning were as low as 18.2% with a few minutes to go in regulation, according to KenPom.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, hugs Coen Carr after the Spartans win over Illinois in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a milestone win for the Spartans and easily the most impressive resume win so far this year. Michigan State improved to 20-4 overall on the season and 10-3 during Big Ten play. It’s Tom Izzo’s 25th 20-win season in 31 seasons at MSU, as well as his 30th year where he will go at least .500 during conference play.

There is lots to take away from this one. Here are the three main things I noticed from Saturday’s game, though:

Fears Takes Over

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. shoots during warmups before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like him or hate him (which many non-Spartan fans seem to think), no one can deny Jeremy Fears Jr. is effective on the court. Michigan State’s “floor general” dropped 26 points and 15 assists compared to just two turnovers.

According to ESPN Research , Fears was the first Big Ten player in at least the last 30 years to have 20+ points and 15+ assists. That’s in any game against anyone. Fears did it against a top-5 opponent and delivered MSU’s first top-5 victory since Tyson Walker’s three-pointer delivered the Spartans over then-No. 4 Purdue on Feb. 26, 2022.

It was all Fears down the stretch, though. He scored 11 of the Spartans’ 14 points during overtime and matched Illinois’ point total during the additional period by himself.

Not many players have the ability to just lean forward and essentially do it themselves. Fears is the first Michigan State player since Cassius Winston who seems to have that trait and capability to take over a close game. Players like Fears don’t come around often. Enjoy him while he’s here.

Scott Contains Wagler

Michigan State's Jordan Scott celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler may be this year’s Big Ten Player of the Year. He’s a true freshman, but he doesn’t play like one. He did on Saturday.

Wagler plays the one, but is a matchup problem for Fears, as he stands at 6-foot-6. MSU turned to freshman Jordan Scott , the team’s now-starting two-guard at 6-foot-8, and gave him the team’s toughest defensive assignment. Scott had some help, but Wagler went just 2-for-16 from the field. That field goal percentage of 12.5% is the lowest of Wagler’s season/career.

“I was ready to step up for the challenge today,” Scott said after the game. “I knew right when in our first film sessions, we were talking about matchups, I knew I was going to be guarding him [Wagler], so it gave me a little bit of time to prepare, watch film and everything. It was a big-time matchup today, so I took it personally and wanted to come out and play some really good defense.”

Scott is a winning player who also deserves all the appreciation he’s getting right now. His stat line of 10 points and four rebounds is semi-pedestrian, but those who have watched him play know how valuable his impact is for the Spartans.

Ward Steps Up During OT

Michigan State's Cam Ward, center, celebrates after a dunk against Illinois during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State had both of its two true freshmen in the game towards the end of overtime in this one. Scott was there because he’s one of the Spartans’ top-5 guys now. But in came Cam Ward as well with 2:22 to go in overtime.

This usually is not a spot where he’s in the game. It wasn’t a genius coaching move by Izzo, either. Ward said Jaxon Kohler was dealing with cramps. Kohler played 35 minutes in this game, so definitely an understandable excuse. Alas, the four spot was in the trust of Ward, a freshman who had been struggling ever since he suffered a wrist injury earlier this year.

Ward provided one of the most key sequences of the game, probably only behind the Kohler offensive rebound that dished out to Kur Teng’s three towards the end of regulation. MSU had gathered a three-point lead, but Ward pulled down a huge defensive board to finish off a stop, and then tipped in a putback on the other end to put the Spartans ahead by five points and an additional possession of cushion.

“They [the coaching staff] had trust in me to go out there and make a play, which I did,” Ward said. “Just to get a rebound and help the team win, it felt real good for them to trust me in those moments.”

Michigan State's Cam Ward, left, gets a rebound against Illinois' Ben Humrichous during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

