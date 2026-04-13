MSU Reportedly in Running for Big 12 Transfer Portal Center

There has been another development in Michigan State's quest to find a new center from the transfer portal.

On Monday, Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 reported that the Spartans were one of the schools in consideration for Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Thiam is ranked 14th overall among all portal prospects by On3 and third among centers.

Get to Know Thiam

Feb 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Standing at 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Thiam was a highly productive piece for the Bearcats this past season. He averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per contest while starting all 31 of Cincinnati's games. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as well.

Next season will be Thiam's third school in three seasons. He spent his freshman season at UCF, averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and a Big 12-high 2.6 blocks per game. Thiam transferring a second time is understandable, though, since Cincinnati fired coach Wes Miller. Tom Izzo has been willing to accept guys who have bounced around under the right circumstances (look at Trey Fort ), so that doesn't appear to be a dealbreaker here.

What Thiam Can Bring to MSU

Michigan State's Tom Izzo walks in with his staff against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Thiam would be another guy who would absolutely fill the need at center for MSU this portal cycle. Again, there is only one open roster spot on the Spartans' roster right now, so the necessity to get an upper-tier guy sooner rather than later is huge. On3's rankings only have Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga (committed to Louisville) and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop above Thiam.

Izzo is always going to want defense. Thiam provides that and then some, having a defensive rating of 94.7 that ranked seventh in the Big 12 this past season. He's also been first and seventh in the Big 12 during his two collegiate seasons.

What is also nice is that Thiam is also a good finisher, shooting 57.3% this season on all twos, but 72.6% from around the rim, per Torvik. There is a tiny bit of stretch ability, shooting 28.8% from three this season, but Thiam is a much better mid-range shooter. He made 48.1% of his "far twos" this season, partially because he can use either his left or right hand on a jump hook.

Fouling also isn't a huge issue like it is for other bigs. Thiam didn't foul out once this past season, only averaging 2.0 fouls per game on 27.2 minutes per game. He can be relied on to play smart and stay on the court.