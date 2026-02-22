MSU's Izzo Highlights Team's Faults after Shaky OSU Win

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- It's safe to say that Tom Izzo wants more than that out of his team moving forward.

No. 15 Michigan State did not look like a team very primed to go very deep into March on Sunday. The Spartans beat Ohio State, 66-60 , but MSU let an inferior opponent with several key players out hang around inside its own building. If this game was against a better opponent, on the road, or on a neutral court, Michigan State may not have been as lucky.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Hey, I thought my guys played great,” Izzo said sarcastically to open his postgame presser. “You did a good job. Players did everything right. I think Ohio State played better than we did (with much less sarcasm)."

Izzo brought up several things that he was especially displeased with during his press conference.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells out to his team during a game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One thing that seemed to drive Izzo crazy was the very first play of the game. Michigan State won the tip off and the ball made its way to Jeremy Fears Jr., where he and Coen Carr got their wired cross. Carr cut towards the basket, but Fears threw it right to where Carr was previously standing. The ball went out of bounds, and MSU had a turnover just six seconds into the game.

"[Blame] me, because they weren't ready to play," Izzo said. "When you throw the ball away the first play, you're not ready to play. It's just simple."

Izzo also added the note that he scripts the first four plays of the game. It's not unusual for a coach to do that --- it's not uncommon for football coaches to do the first 15 plays or so.

On this one, either Carr cut to the basket too early, thinking the pass wasn't coming, or Fears waited too long to send the pass Carr's way. This is just speculative, but given that Fears is the nation's leading assist-getter, the higher probability is likely in the former.

Michigan State's Coen Carr shoots a free throw during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There was also the issue of guarding Bruce Thornton. Ohio State's star guard, missing his two best teammates, could not be stopped. Thornton scored 32 points, more than half of the Buckeyes total output. It's the second-most Thornton has had in a Big Ten game across his four-year career in Columbus.

"The whole game plan was to keep Thornton out of the paint, off the right elbow," Izzo said. "That just didn't happen."

