MSU Unfazed by MSG, Rutgers Star
The Michigan State Spartans have won their 12th consecutive game, taking down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 81-74, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
This is just MSU’s fifth win at MSG in program history. The Spartans have often lost Champions Classic and NCAA Tournament games in that building, but they exorcised their demons there on Saturday afternoon.
MSU is now 17-2 and 8-0 in Big Ten play. As it often does, Rutgers gave Tom Izzo’s team a tough test, but the Spartans weathered every Scarlet Knight run.
Rutgers’ star power was cut in half in this game. Dylan Harper tried to play with an ankle injury but could not manage the heavy minutes.
The Knights turned to Ace Bailey to carry the scoring load, and he scored 18 points, but Coen Carr largely did an excellent job defending him and making him an ineffective part of the Knights’ offense.
With Harper down and Bailey struggling, Jordan Derkack, who was questionable before the game, dropped 26 points, hitting four 3s and keeping Rutgers in it during the second half. MSU had no answer for a player who averaged fewer than 7 points per game.
Despite Derkack’s performance, the Spartans came away with a win.
Coming into the game, many expected it to be a potential let-down game for the Spartans. They struggle historically at MSG, and Bailey would look to make a name for himself under the brightest lights.
However, this MSU team continues to prove that it is not the same team as it was in the last few years.
The Spartans still did not shoot it well from beyond the arc, but they made enough plays to build a big enough lead to never feel a real threat from Rutgers. Jase Richardson hit timely shots, while the entire team played great defense to force six Knight turnovers.
Izzo has pressed all the right buttons with this group. Record-wise, this MSU team is the best since the 2018-19 team that went to the Final Four.
It could be a major confidence boost for a team already playing at a high level to slow down a future top-five NBA Draft selection and win at a typically nightmarish venue.
The Spartans now have a Tuesday night showdown with Minnesota at home before a two-game West Coast road trip.
