MSU Will Compete, But Is it Enough?
The Michigan State Spartans are still alive in the Big Ten race after a statement victory against Illinois on the road.
After that victory, Tom Izzo now has the most conference wins in Big Ten history, although he is only focused on the Spartans’ upcoming games.
The Spartans are one game behind Michigan for first place in the conference, which does not feel good. Izzo is likely letting his team know who is ahead of them and preparing to make a run at the title.
However, MSU must focus on its game against Purdue on Tuesday before taking on the Wolverines on the road next weekend.
MSU is not out of the conference race. It still has a chance to take the crown, although it will have to play nearly mistake-free basketball the rest of the way to win it.
The Spartans have two games against Michigan remaining this season. These games will be pivotal for the conference standings. The Spartans must take care of business against their rivals to have a shot at the title.
MSU is a competitive team. It will not be blown out by anybody. Its largest margin of defeat this season is eight points. The Spartans can compete with anybody in the country.
However, is that enough?
It’s been well-documented that this MSU team cannot shoot the three-ball well. The Spartans cannot shoot 29 percent against the best teams they play and win the game. It is just not a sustainable formula.
If the Spartans can shoot at a rate of around 34 or 35 percent, they could comfortably win many more games. They get good looks and run their offense well, but the shots just haven't fallen.
MSU shot it well against Illinois, but that is a small sample size. Izzo’s team has largely struggled from beyond the arc. That must improve.
The Spartans also need more from Jeremy Fears Jr. if they want to make a deep run. He is a talented player currently in a slump. He must be more decisive and aggressive on offense, something he has not been over the last few weeks.
MSU is a talented team, but it still needs to improve to be a true contender for the national championship. However, it is a Big Ten contender.
Find ways to shore up your mistakes, and you’re looking at a real shot at Izzo’s 11th conference title.
