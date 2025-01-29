MSU Will Go as Far as Defense Takes It
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans won their 13th consecutive game in a 73-51 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday evening.
Tom Izzo’s team remains unbeaten in conference play. The Spartans are 9-0 heading into the toughest stretch of their schedule.
Izzo has afforded his team a few blemishes on the schedule when it takes on its February gauntlet. Even if MSU loses a game or two, it will still be comfortably in the conversation to win the conference.
The Spartans have especially gotten it done on the defensive side. Bart Torvik ranks MSU as the eighth-best defensive team in the country, while KenPom ranks the Spartans 15th.
It was a brutal night for the Gophers on offense. Ben Johnson’s squad shot just 41 percent from the floor and connected on 35 percent of its 3-point shots. The Spartans forced 12 turnovers, including four shot-clock violations.
Dawson Garcia got his production, as he often does. He scored 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field. Outside of the experienced forward, no one consistently scored on MSU.
While it was a much better first half than second for Izzo’s team, this defense should be considered among the best in the country. The Spartans have everything: tenacious guards, forwards who rotate, and big men who defend the rim at a high level.
Even on nights when MSU does not shoot the ball well, like Tuesday night, the defense will always show up and allow MSU as many offensive opportunities as it needs.
While the Spartans have not played many tough teams on their 13-game winning streak, their defense can compete with any team in the country. Izzo is not new to coaching a great defense. He can create a game plan for even some of the best offenses MSU will see, especially in the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans have a West Coast trip next week and three ranked teams in the five games afterward. Their defense will be put to the test in those games, which could determine how good it really is.
This is the best MSU team in seven seasons. It has suffocated teams on the defensive side of the floor, which could help them make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
