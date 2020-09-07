SI.com
MSU Women’s Basketball Lands 5-Star Damiya Hagemann

McLain Moberg

For months Michigan State fans have been impressed by Tom Izzo's recruiting tear – landing multiple top recruits.

However, the MSU women's basketball head coach Suzy Merchant has built an outstanding program in East Lansing.

When 5-star guard Damiya Hagemann committed to the Spartans Friday afternoon, Merchant helped add another top prospect to the area.

Hagemann currently plays for Detroit Edison and is ESPN's No. 19 overall player for the 2021 recruiting class.

She announced her commitment via Twitter, saying, "First off, I want to say thanks to everyone that helped me through this process," Hagemann said in the video. "It's been a long journey. I want to thank Michigan Crossover for having my back since the second grade.

"I want to thank DEPSA High School for everything. Without you guys, I wouldn't be here. I want to thank my family for just supporting me through every ups and downs that I had. I want to thank God because without him; I wouldn't be here at all. I want to thank Jermaine Jackson for training me.

"I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me. It was very hard to choose one school. That being said, the time has finally (come). I'll be continuing my athletic and academic career at Michigan State."

The 5-foot-7 point guard is the best player in Michigan (for 2021) and averaged 12.1 points and 7.3 assists per game while leading her team to a 23-0 record.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

