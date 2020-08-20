SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeMSU FootballAll StoriesBig TenFootballBasketball
Search

NBA Mock Draft: Michigan State's Tillman First-Round Pick

McLain Moberg

Xavier Tillman Sr. elected to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft instead of returning to East Lansing for one more run at a title with MSU.

Following many decisions by athletes around the country, CBS Sports released their updated mock draft, which featured Tillman being selected in the first round.

Kyle Boone, an NBA reporter for CBS Sports, predicted the Minnesota Timberwolves would take Tillman with the 17th overall pick. 

"After grabbing Tyrese Haliburton earlier in this draft, let's get Minnesota some help down low defensively with Xavier Tillman, one of the most savvy and healthy bigs in this draft class. Tillman sets hard screens, plays above his size, and does all the little things that contribute to big winning -- the type of selfless player the Wolves need to maximize D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

"He should be able to shore up their bottom-10 defense and improve the team's frontcourt defense specifically, which is dragged down by Towns, who this season ranked 407th out of 529 players in defensive win shares," said Boone.

In his final season as a Spartan, Tillman averaged 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game while winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Tillman's running mate, Cassius Winston, was just as productive in his senior year finishing with 18.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game (he also shot 43.2% from three-point land). 

However, Boone doesn't believe he'll go in the first round anymore. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Athletes Will Continue to Workout on Campus

Despite recent changes to the fall semester at Michigan State University, athletes are allowed to continue their workouts on campus.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten's Kevin Warren: CFB Season ‘Will Not be Revisited’

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote a letter to the community saying the presidents decision to postpone fall sports "will not be revisited."

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr.

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans offered 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., the son of former MSU star Sedrick Irvin.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State HC Mel Tucker: ‘Recruit, Recruit, Recruit’

What will Michigan State's head coach do now that the season is canceled?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Antonio Gates Jr. Sets Commitment Date

Michigan State football target and four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. announced he would be committing on October 10.

McLain Moberg

MSU's Langford Selected to NABC Player Development Coalition

Michigan State basketball's Joshua Langford was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player Development Coalition.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball in Contact with Top Recruit

The Spartans are reportedly in "consistent contact" with four-star center Donovan Clingan out of Bristol, Connecticut.

McLain Moberg

by

Beauvais

Michigan State Announces No New Positive COVID-19 Tests

Michigan State athletics announced they performed over 250 additional COVID-19 tests with zero positive results.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

MSU's Tom Izzo: 'I 100 Percent Believe We're Going To Play'

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo "100 percent" believes college basketball will occur and not suffer the same fate as football.

McLain Moberg

by

rogersins

Michigan State Football Offers 3-Star WDE Popeye Williams

The Spartans offer three-star defensive end Popeye Williams out of Westfield, Indiana.

McLain Moberg