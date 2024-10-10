NBA Star 'Always Wanted to Be a Spartan'
The Michigan State Spartans were so close to calling themselves home for four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker. As we know, though, Booker would ultimately go on to play his lone collegiate season at Kentucky.
Booker, a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native, was back in his home state on Tuesday when his Phoenix Suns took on the Detroit Pistons in an exhibition game at the Breslin Center. Suns owner and former Spartan basketball player Mat Ishbia played a part in organizing an NBA preseason game inside one of the most signature venues in all of college basketball.
After the Suns took down the Pistons, 105-97, Booker was asked what it meant to play at the Breslin and revealed some information that would make any Spartan wince with the thought of what could have been.
"It meant a lot ... it's part of my family, part of my friends, big nostalgia feeling from growing up," Booker said. "I always wanted to be a Spartan and now finally getting a chance to play in Breslin, it was a great time."
Booker was heavily recruited by Izzo and the Spartans before making his final decision to play at Kentucky. He never misses an opportunity to represent his roots, sporting a Detroit Tigers hat in his post-game interview.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo joined the Pistons broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit towards the end of the first half and added some information that corroborated what Booker had to say postgame.
"For Devin [Booker], it was really down to us or Kentucky," Izzo said. "In fact, he wore a pair of Michigan State shorts out here. But, he came, watched practice, talked to the team a little bit, actually gave everybody a pair of shoes, which was kinda cool."
The former Kentucky Wildcat presented the team and staff with a pair of his all new Nike Book 1"Michigan State" PE shoes that features a green and white base with the gruff Sparty logo on the lower heel. Booker wore his signature shoe in the contest on Tuesday night, scoring 10 points.
It was close, but no cigar for recruiting Booker, but the close call speaks to Izzo's ability to recruit players and seemingly be in the final conversation for almost every 4- and 5-star player around the country.
Even without being able to call East Lansing home, Booker still has a soft spot for the Spartans and the state of Michigan, making sure to return and give back to the program that he once dreamed of being a part of.
