NCAA Sets Deadline for Players to Withdraw from NBA Draft

The NCAA announced the deadline for players to maintain their college eligibility and withdraw from the NBA Draft would be August 3 or ten days after the draft combine.

Whatever comes first.

The NBA Draft lottery is scheduled for August 25, while the draft is set for October 15.

Why would this matter to Spartan Nation? Michigan State fans are waiting to see if Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry will return to East Lansing or enter the NBA Draft. Both players have been exploring the draft process but maintain their ability to go back to school if they choose to do so.

The new date provides student-athletes two additional months beyond the original date of June 3 to decide whether they will forgo their eligibility.

The NCAA says, “the goal of the decision is to match the intent of the current rule, which offers players the opportunity to be evaluated by and seek feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and to participate in team workouts and the draft combine if invited.”

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball, thinks this course of action provides student-athletes with ample time and flexibility in making their decisions.

“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” Gavitt said. “And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball.”

