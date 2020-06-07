Spartan Nation
NCAA Sets Deadline for Players to Withdraw from NBA Draft

McLain Moberg

The NCAA announced the deadline for players to maintain their college eligibility and withdraw from the NBA Draft would be August 3 or ten days after the draft combine.

Whatever comes first.

The NBA Draft lottery is scheduled for August 25, while the draft is set for October 15.

Why would this matter to Spartan Nation? Michigan State fans are waiting to see if Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry will return to East Lansing or enter the NBA Draft. Both players have been exploring the draft process but maintain their ability to go back to school if they choose to do so.

The new date provides student-athletes two additional months beyond the original date of June 3 to decide whether they will forgo their eligibility.

The NCAA says, “the goal of the decision is to match the intent of the current rule, which offers players the opportunity to be evaluated by and seek feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and to participate in team workouts and the draft combine if invited.”

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball, thinks this course of action provides student-athletes with ample time and flexibility in making their decisions.

“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” Gavitt said. “And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball.”

Spartan LB Antjuan Simmons named to IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Michigan State linebacker, Antjuan Simmons, has been added to the watch list for the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy.

McLain Moberg

Mock Draft: Michigan State's Winston, Tillman In First Round

The latest NBA mock draft is out and it has Michigan State Spartan basketball's Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston going in the first round.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Bill Beekman Plans for Season to Start

Unless something changes, Michigan State athletic director, Bill Beekman, intends to start the season as planned.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Scottie Hazelton on the Defensive Staff

New Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton loves being surrounded by a staff that has been here before.

McLain Moberg

What does Governor Whitmer's New Order mean for MSU Football?

The new executive order opens the door for fall sports to resume. What does it mean for college football?

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Talks the Offensive Line

Chris Kapilovic is intent on fixing the run game, but keeping his guys healthy is a significant priority.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball's Pierre Brooks Leaps In Rankings

Pierre Brooks, the lone Tom Izzo and Michigan State Spartan basketball commit of 2021, jumps the rankings in recent update.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Darien Harris Talks Recruiting

Former Spartan and new Director of Player Engagement for Michigan State, Darien Harris, brings on-field experience to the table when talking about recruiting.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Student-Athletes Return to Campus in June

Michigan State announced on Thursday their student-athletes can return to campus on June 15.

McLain Moberg

Jay Johnson on his Relationship with Mel Tucker

Jay Johnson says he came to MSU because of Mel Tucker. Having worked with Tucker in the past, he knows what he can do, and believes he can be successful here.

McLain Moberg

