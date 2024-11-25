Potential Opponents for Michigan State in Maui Invitational
The Michigan State Spartans tip off feast week at the Maui Invitational on Monday. This will be the Spartans' sixth appearance in the tournament.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo likes for his teams to face the best in the country. The field at Maui will have four of the top 10 teams in the country.
Here are projections of potential opponents that the Spartans will face.
First Round: Colorado Buffaloes
The Spartans will begin their run in Maui against the Colorado Buffaloes, who come into their 15th season with Coach Tad Boyle at the helm.
Last season, the Buffaloes made an appearance in March Madness, winning two games before getting bounced by Marquette in the second round of the tournament.
Most of the roster did not return this season, forwards Cody Williams and Tristan Da Silva were both drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Buffaloes have started the season 4-0 and will look to remain undefeated on Monday when they face the Spartans.
Semifinals: UConn Huskies
If the Spartans beat the Buffaloes they will most likely face the two-time defending champion Uconn Huskies on Tuesday.
The Huskies are looking to win a third straight national title, something that hasn’t been done since John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins won seven straight over 50 years ago.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has quickly become one of the faces of college basketball joining Bill Self as the only active head coach with multiple titles.
After losing guard Stephon Castle and center Donovan Clingan to the NBA Draft, junior Alex Karaban has carved out the role of primary scorer averaging 16 points per game.
The Huskies have had success in Hawaii, winning the Maui Invitational in 2005 and 2010.
The Spartans have a chance to play the defending champions with a spot in the Maui Invitational Championship Game on the line.
3rd Place Game: North Carolina Tar Heels
The North Carolina Tar Heels are currently ranked No. 10 in the country, and the lone ACC team is participating in the Maui Invitational.
The Tar Heels like to play fast and can score in bunches. Huebert Davis’ squad is ranked fifth in Kenpom's offensive efficiency ranking.
After nearly beating the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks on the road, the Tar Heels have started the season 3-1.
Senior guard RJ Davis has started the season slow, averaging four fewer points than last season. His shooting percentage has also taken a hit, dropping from 43 to 34 percent.
Last season, The Tar Heels knocked the Spartans out of March Madness in the second round of the tournament.
