REPORT: Early Bracketology Has Spartans in Familiar Spot
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (11-2) have put together an impressive start to the 2024-25 season, sitting atop the Big Ten standings and a strong national ranking. They are on pace to compete for another Big Ten championship and received an early March Madness bracket prediction.
According to JBR Bracketology, formerly known as Twitter, the Spartans in a very familiar spot as a 6 seed in the early predictions for each team's seeding in the NCAA Tournament. The last time Michigan State was a 6 seed in the tournament was 2006, but the Spartans are familiar with that middle-of-the-pack seeding.
These projections were released prior to Michigan State's win over Ohio State.
In five of the last nine NCAA Tournaments, the Spartans have been between a six and nine seed. They have been notorious for being one of those teams in the middle of the pack in terms of seeding and have had a tough time escaping those middle seeds with an exit in the first couple rounds.
Besides the 2023 season where the Spartans made the Sweet Sixteen as a 7 seed, they have not made it out of the second round as a 7 seed or worse since 2015. It is almost imperative that this team secures a higher seed in the next few months to have the best chance at a championship.
Michigan State is joined by No. 14 Houston, West Virginia, and Utah State as the other six seeds in these specific predictions. Two of those teams are currently unranked, but have received votes to being a top 25 team in the country.
Much could change from now until the first few days of March, but the Spartans will be attempting to make the big dance for the 27th-straight season. Their current 26-straight marks a Big Ten record and the third-longest in NCAA history. Truly sustained dominance and consistency from the program.
If the Spartans are able to control much of their Big Ten schedule for a remainder of the regular season and compete at the top for a conference title, there is no reason why this team cannot be a top three or four seed. They have the talent, coaching, and experience to reach that mark.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.