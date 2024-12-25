REPORT: Expert Has Praiseful Take on MSU Basketball
Michigan State men's basketball is off to its best start since the 2021-22 season, and it looks like the Spartans could be the Big Ten contender it was once known to be.
Michigan State is 10-2 with a 2-0 start to conference play. The Spartans are currently riding a five-game win streak, with an average margin of victory of almost 19 points in that stretch.
Tom Izzo's squad is hot and is currently tied for the best record in the Big Ten.
Perhaps the record speaks for what this team is.
Fox Sports' John Fanta made the statement in a recent article that "Michigan State may be the best team in the Big Ten."
"How about Tom Izzo in Year 30 at the helm?" Fanta wrote. "His team was unranked in the preseason but has won five straight and rolled past Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Jeremy Fears has 20 assists over his past three games, Jaden Akins has grown into the alpha scorer, Jaxon Kohler is averaging close to a double-double, Jase Richardson is contributing as a perimeter X-factor off the bench and Coen Carr is a freak of nature.
"Izzo has a second-weekend NCAA Tournament team that ranks top 15 in the country in defense."
Fox Sports has Michigan State ranked 15th in its college basketball rankings.
Of course, it's still a bit early to get into discussion. After all, the Spartans have only played two conference games, and not necessarily against high-level teams.
While addressing the media following Michigan State's win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Coach Izzo was positive about the direction his team is going in but is a little unclear about where his team stands.
"If you remember the first big press conference in here, I said you probably are not gonna know where you're at until after Christmas," Izzo said. "I still feel that way because I don't know what comparative scores does anymore. I'm still too confused on what's going on out there as far as, who's good and who's not good, and comparative scores have been very difficult and the scores have been so up and down. I keep saying to my team, I keep saying to you guys, I keep saying to my staff, we just gotta stay consistent, and we've stayed pretty consistent and bench scoring again, 43 points off the bench. It's not really a bench, it's just another bunch of starters. But I'm liking where the team is heading. I think we really got to clean up some things."
