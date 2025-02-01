REPORT: Spartans Amongst Top Teams in Season-Defining Stat
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0) are among the nation's top teams in one stat that could pay dividends for their position for the upcoming NCAA Tournament and how the rest of the nation perceives them this season. They have beaten the teams they should, while avoiding the upsets.
College basketball analytics statistician Evan Miyakawa broke down the entire college basketball landscape and where they rank in terms of win and loss quality. Based on their difficult of opponents, the Spartans are amongst the nation's top teams in quality wins and losses.
The graph displays the Spartans as a team that has avoided losing to the bad teams on their schedule. They are the third-best team in terms of loss quality, right behind No. 2 Duke and No. 1 Auburn and have handled business against inferior opponents all season long.
In terms of quality wins, Michigan State has put together a strong resume in that category as well. Despite having a lighter conference schedule to this point, the Spartans have won 13 straight games and are unbeaten against two ranked opponents; then No. 12 North Carolina and then No. 19 Illinois.
During this historical winning streak that started before Thanksgiving, the Spartans' point differential is +199. They have beaten three Big Ten teams by 20 or more and two of those by 30-plus.
No matter who is on the other sideline, this team comes to play the same way every night.
One piece of the graph lists that the Spartans are on the verge of being a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. They are grouped alongside No. 3 Iowa State, No. 5 Florida, and No. 6 Houston. This team has every opportunity this season to earn a top seed for the fifth time in the Tom Izzo era.
Over the next month, the Spartans will start with a two-game West Coast road trip before playing three Top-25 teams and their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. It is by far the most difficult stretch of their schedule and if the winning continues, this team could be atop the nation in quality wins.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.