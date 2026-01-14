Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Beatdown of Indiana
After escaping with a win against Northwestern, Michigan State will host the 12-4 Indiana Hoosiers at home in the Breslin Center. MSU is getting a much needed rest after playing three games in six days, but will need to be great through both halves if they want to beat the Hoosiers.
First Half
After Michigan State wins the tip, Jeremy Fears is fouled beyond the arc, and Michigan State's free throw shooting struggles continue as he goes 1-3.
Jeremy Fears knocks down a big three to give MSU a 4-3 lead
Tom Izzo calls a challenge with 17:04 left in the half, call stands and MSU loses a timeout and has no more challenges for the rest of the game.
At the first media timeout, Indiana has four fouls, with Conor Enright with two while MSU has zero.
Jeremy Fears has MSU's first eight points of the game with a quick basket
senior center Carson Cooper picks up two fouls with under 12 minutes left in the first half, Indiana is now up 14-10.
After Fears had MSU's first 10 points, Jaxon Kohler hits his first three of the game. After a major steal by Fears, he then makes a contested layup forcing Indiana to call timeout.
Jeremy Feals with a steal and slamm to give him 14 of Michigan States 17 points of the first half.
At the last media timeout of the first half, Jordan Scott and Kur Teng hit big threes to give MSU the lead 29-25
Kur teng would hit another three to give the Spartans a run as they take a nine point lead. Then After Indiana makes a three of their own and two free throws, Teng hits another one.
Michigan State heads into the half with a 39-32 lead after a last second Jaxon Kohler put back was waved off.
Second Half
Michigan State and Indiana seemingly trade baskets and Indiana cuts the lead down to three after a terrible Carson Cooper turnover and Lamar Wilkerson knocks down the open three point shot.
After Indiana gets the score down to a one point game, Cam Ward makes a shot plus the foul but couldnt capitalize on the free throw. Then After a Wilkerson three to tie the game, Ugochukwu makes a tough layup.
Ward with another and-one on the fast break after playing great off ball defense to intercept a pass to a cutting Devries.
Cam Ward forcing the tournover leads to Fears starting the break leading to a monster Coen Carr slam.
Breslin Center is getting LOUD after a Jordan Scott lead, then forcing an Indiana tournover leading to a Fears fast break layup.
Carson Cooper with a tournover, however Reed Bailey given a flagrant foul after pushing Cooper. Bailey would foul out of the game with the foul. Coopers two free throws give MSU a 17-0 run as the Spartans lead 70-53.
Conor Enright would foul out after a dangerous foul on Cooper as he attempted to catch a lob.
On a fast break layup, Jeremy Fears would achive a new career high in points with 23 as MSU is currently on a 26-2 run after the score was tied 53-53.
Michigan State would domiate the second half to win 81-60. Jeremy Fears would have a career high 23 points along with 10 assists.
