Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Beatdown of Indiana

After escaping with a win against Northwestern, Michigan State will host the 12-4 Indiana Hoosiers at home in the Breslin Center. MSU is getting a much needed rest after playing three games in six days, but will need to be great through both halves if they want to beat the Hoosiers.

Social Media reacts

First Half

After Michigan State wins the tip, Jeremy Fears is fouled beyond the arc, and Michigan State's free throw shooting struggles continue as he goes 1-3.

Michigan State basketball wins the tip, and Jeremy Fears Jr. is fouled shooting three. He makes the first, misses the second, misses the third.



MSU leads 1-0. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) January 14, 2026

How MSU shoots free throws pic.twitter.com/oxrOafETPz — josh (@RykerLeeEnjoyer) January 14, 2026

Jeremy Fears knocks down a big three to give MSU a 4-3 lead

I honestly think Michigan State would be elite if they had a consistent knock down shooter in either Fears' or Carr's spot. With how much teams have to double the post, those two guys can get open looks every possession. — Jonah Wilson (@JonahWilson__) January 14, 2026

Tom Izzo calls a challenge with 17:04 left in the half, call stands and MSU loses a timeout and has no more challenges for the rest of the game.

Lmao MSU gets screwed clearly goes off Indiana. — Pat! (@Pat08WV) January 14, 2026

At the first media timeout, Indiana has four fouls, with Conor Enright with two while MSU has zero.

4 fouls on IU already and MSU has 0 lol — Scott (@Scott_Tack24) January 14, 2026

Jeremy Fears has MSU's first eight points of the game with a quick basket

Fears Jr. with the two, he owns all the MSU points. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) January 14, 2026

senior center Carson Cooper picks up two fouls with under 12 minutes left in the first half, Indiana is now up 14-10.

Carson Cooper picks up his second for Michigan State. The Hoosiers are more evenly sized on the front court when he's on the bench, so that could be notable. #iubb — Owen Graham (@owengraham22) January 14, 2026

After Fears had MSU's first 10 points, Jaxon Kohler hits his first three of the game. After a major steal by Fears, he then makes a contested layup forcing Indiana to call timeout.

Indiana basketball with back-to-back turnovers and two straight MSU buckets. Darian DeVries calls timeout at the 9:34 mark. #iubb — Kyler Staley (@kylerstaley) January 14, 2026

Much-needed 5-0 spurt there for MSU. Kohler hits a three (the first non-Fears points of the game), and then Fears got a tough layup to go, bringing the Spartans within two.



IU 17, MSU 15

9:34 left in the first half — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) January 14, 2026

Jeremy Feals with a steal and slamm to give him 14 of Michigan States 17 points of the first half.

JEREMY FEARS JR. STEAL AND SLAM! @MSU_Basketball



📺 Peacock pic.twitter.com/1LW1lchHqL — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2026

At the last media timeout of the first half, Jordan Scott and Kur Teng hit big threes to give MSU the lead 29-25

U4 timeout:

MSU 29, IU 25



Fears is starting to get some help in the scoring department, and that's allowed the Spartans to take the lead. Hoosiers are set to shoot two free throws soon, though. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) January 14, 2026

Kur teng would hit another three to give the Spartans a run as they take a nine point lead. Then After Indiana makes a three of their own and two free throws, Teng hits another one.

Let’s goooo!!! — Gina Marie (@gina_mariee_) January 14, 2026

Michigan State heads into the half with a 39-32 lead after a last second Jaxon Kohler put back was waved off.

Sitting and standing on missed shot left o knocking bal out and giving MSU another chance and A poor effort by Conerway bailed out by clock running out #iubb experienced guys keep making rookie effort and mistakes. Surprising — Alex Bantz (@alexjbantz) January 14, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State and Indiana seemingly trade baskets and Indiana cuts the lead down to three after a terrible Carson Cooper turnover and Lamar Wilkerson knocks down the open three point shot.

Can we please play defense @MSU_Basketball — Evan Greenfield (@EvanGreenfield6) January 14, 2026

U16 timeout:

MSU 49, IU 46



Tough sequence just before the timeout there. Cooper miscommunicated with Carr and ended up passing it right to IU's Lamar Wilkerson, who drained a three.



Michigan State then also turned it over on the other end after Teng stepped on the baseline. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) January 14, 2026

Hot start offensively for Indiana in the second half. IU is 5-for-7 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 from distance, outscoring MSU 14-10 in the first four-and-a-half minutes.



MSU 49, IU 46. #iubb — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) January 14, 2026

After Indiana gets the score down to a one point game, Cam Ward makes a shot plus the foul but couldnt capitalize on the free throw. Then After a Wilkerson three to tie the game, Ugochukwu makes a tough layup.

Divine Ugochukwu for two!!! MSU back up front 53-51 — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) January 14, 2026

Ward with another and-one on the fast break after playing great off ball defense to intercept a pass to a cutting Devries.

YOU DONT WORK HARD DEVRIES — Evan Greenfield (@EvanGreenfield6) January 14, 2026

Cam Ward forcing the tournover leads to Fears starting the break leading to a monster Coen Carr slam.

There he is! Coen Carr doing what he does best! @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/DL6SOUkCbc — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2026

Breslin Center is getting LOUD after a Jordan Scott lead, then forcing an Indiana tournover leading to a Fears fast break layup.

MSU just flipped a switch my word — JT (@yaherewego) January 14, 2026

MSU is killing Indiana on this run right now wow. So beautiful — Tony Stark (@tony__stark10) January 14, 2026

Carson Cooper with a tournover, however Reed Bailey given a flagrant foul after pushing Cooper. Bailey would foul out of the game with the foul. Coopers two free throws give MSU a 17-0 run as the Spartans lead 70-53.

What a scumbag. Is it a foul on Cooper beforehand? Arguably. Still no excuse by Indiana's kid though. That's a frustration technical. #Spartans #MSU #IU — Aiman Jarrar (@AimanJarrar) January 14, 2026

Conor Enright would foul out after a dangerous foul on Cooper as he attempted to catch a lob.

Conor Enright fouls out, much to the delight of the guy two chairs from me.



72-53 MSU. #iubb — Josh Pos (@pos_josh) January 14, 2026

Wow. Indiana basketball plays so dirty, trying to injure MSU players? — 💚🤍 🐊🐊 ✌️ (@SpartyOn21) January 14, 2026

On a fast break layup, Jeremy Fears would achive a new career high in points with 23 as MSU is currently on a 26-2 run after the score was tied 53-53.

This game was tied at 53-53 with 11:19 to go



MSU now leads 79-55 with 3:06 left to play



A 26-2 run over 8 minutes — RyanEL_KEY (@RyanEL_KEY) January 14, 2026

A very ugly half here for IU here in East Lansing. MSU is on a 26-2 run over the past eight minutes, and Indiana has no answers for either side of the ball.



Spartans in control. 79-55 with 3:06 to go. #iubb — Owen Graham (@owengraham22) January 14, 2026

Michigan State would domiate the second half to win 81-60. Jeremy Fears would have a career high 23 points along with 10 assists.

MSU truly just put BTA — ExcludedLocks (@ExcludedLocks) January 14, 2026

