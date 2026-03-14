Social Media Reacts to MSU's Big Ten Tournament Loss vs. UCLA
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After losing to Michigan in its final game of the regular season, Michigan State finished as the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten. Going 25-6 on the season, MSU was one of the best teams in the Big Ten, only being seeded behind Michigan and Nebraska. The Spartans will face UCLA first, a team they already played and beat earlier in the season.
The Bruins already played a game in the tournament, beating Rutgers. Now they will try to get revenge for a humiliating loss on the road. Let's see how Spartan fans react to Michigan States first game in the tournament.
First Half
After a UCLA three, Jordan Scott drills a three of his own plus a foul for a four point play.
Jeremy Fears finds Coen Carr on the fast break for another ally-oop, even going for a reverse slam.
Coen Carr then makes an unbelievable shot with .1 seconds left on the shot clock
UCLA is playing great half court defense and being able to make it tough for the Spartans to score. At the second media timeout, UCLA leads the Spartans 16-14
UCLA starts making shots and breaks away from the Spartans going up 26-18. Trent Perry is showing off his range, leading the Bruins with 10 points while shooting 2-3 from three point range.
Michigan State continues to struggle shooting from the field shooting 8-24. Meanwhile, the Bruins continue to make shots as they are 13-20 from the field and 5-10 from three.
Michigan State goes into halftime down 11 as the Bruins 44-33. Spartans struggle to guard and make shots in the first half.
Second Half
Michigan State still having trouble scoring in the paint, as the Bruins add to their lead up 12 through the first five minutes of the second half.
Michigan State would gain some momentum, however UCLA keeps making shots to stay ahead.
Trey Fort giving Michigan State much needed production off the bench with his shooting. he has Eight points and the Spartans are down five with 9:12 remaining.
However the Spartans defense is uncharacteristically bad, allowing UCLA score five points to bring the deficit back to 10 for the Spartans.
Coen Carr gets former Spartan to bite on a shot fake, then puts him on a poster to get him to foul out of the game.
Michigan States defense is still playing bad, allowing the Bruins backcourt to score 63 of their 75 points.
Jeremy Fears hits a big shot plus a foul to keep the Spartans in the game and brings the deficet down to four.
UCLA answers with a three then gets a steal, killing the momentum for the Spartans.
Kur Teng with a clutch three to bring the deficit down to two points. Jordan Scott then fouls at the disapproval of coach Izzo.
Michigan State would fall to UCLA in an upset loss 88-84.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.