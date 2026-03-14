Social Media Reacts to MSU's Big Ten Tournament Loss vs. UCLA

After losing to Michigan in its final game of the regular season, Michigan State finished as the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten. Going 25-6 on the season, MSU was one of the best teams in the Big Ten, only being seeded behind Michigan and Nebraska. The Spartans will face UCLA first, a team they already played and beat earlier in the season.

The Bruins already played a game in the tournament, beating Rutgers. Now they will try to get revenge for a humiliating loss on the road. Let's see how Spartan fans react to Michigan States first game in the tournament.

First Half

Michigan State's Jordan Scott watches a free throw go up during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

After a UCLA three, Jordan Scott drills a three of his own plus a foul for a four point play.

Jordan Scott getting back into form unlocks so much more for this team — Peach - CPT (@msupeach) March 14, 2026

Jeremy Fears finds Coen Carr on the fast break for another ally-oop, even going for a reverse slam.

COEN FREAKIN CARR — Nate B (@natedog_906) March 14, 2026

Coen Carr then makes an unbelievable shot with .1 seconds left on the shot clock

He’s doing reverse alley oops and knocking down deep threes to beat the shot clock. Coen Carr has come to play. — Matt Hoeppner (@matthoeppner) March 14, 2026

UCLA is playing great half court defense and being able to make it tough for the Spartans to score. At the second media timeout, UCLA leads the Spartans 16-14

U12 timeout:

UCLA 16, MSU 14



The Bruins are getting some decent looks on a more consistent basis right now and have now made four of their last five shots. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 14, 2026

Way better start the the first go around against MSU. Defense needs to keep this intensity — Ucla Fans (@ucla_fans) March 14, 2026

UCLA starts making shots and breaks away from the Spartans going up 26-18. Trent Perry is showing off his range, leading the Bruins with 10 points while shooting 2-3 from three point range.

Hey MSU, go guard somebody — Nick Rademacher (@CaptainODouls) March 14, 2026

Michigan State continues to struggle shooting from the field shooting 8-24. Meanwhile, the Bruins continue to make shots as they are 13-20 from the field and 5-10 from three.

Wow MSU SUUUUUUUCKS — X______ (@JakeExline) March 14, 2026

Michigan State goes into halftime down 11 as the Bruins 44-33. Spartans struggle to guard and make shots in the first half.

HALF-

UCLA 44, MSU 33



Lots to figure out for the Spartans at the break. Dent and UCLA's guards have been killing them with dribble penetration and kickouts thus far. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 14, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State still having trouble scoring in the paint, as the Bruins add to their lead up 12 through the first five minutes of the second half.

U16 timeout:

UCLA 51, MSU 39



Bruins continuing to make life in the paint difficult for the Spartans. They'd probably want more than 3 made field goals from Kohler and Cooper combined at this stage of the game. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 14, 2026

Michigan State would gain some momentum, however UCLA keeps making shots to stay ahead.

The problem with this year msu team is that it feels like if we are down we can't come back last year we were a second half team but this year if feels like we can get stop when we need to or make shots when we need to or just play defense — Maxmario (@maxwell_cowles) March 14, 2026

Trey Fort giving Michigan State much needed production off the bench with his shooting. he has Eight points and the Spartans are down five with 9:12 remaining.

So happy for Trey Fort.



Will be even happier for him if the defense can keep UCLA out of the paint defensively and make Trey’s second half effort worth it. — Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) March 14, 2026

However the Spartans defense is uncharacteristically bad, allowing UCLA score five points to bring the deficit back to 10 for the Spartans.

MSU with no defense is new. — Old and Wasted (@OldandWasted) March 14, 2026

Coen Carr gets former Spartan to bite on a shot fake, then puts him on a poster to get him to foul out of the game.

Coen Carr is ABSURD — Noah Buchholtz (@noahbuchholtz) March 14, 2026

Michigan States defense is still playing bad, allowing the Bruins backcourt to score 63 of their 75 points.

Absolutely embarrassing defense from MSU. Not a single contested 3 tonight. — chris (@chrispybitez) March 14, 2026

Jeremy Fears hits a big shot plus a foul to keep the Spartans in the game and brings the deficet down to four.

jeremy fears, the man you are 🫶🏽 — Lillian Rzepkowski (@lilyrzepkowski) March 14, 2026

UCLA answers with a three then gets a steal, killing the momentum for the Spartans.

Kur Teng giveaway with MSU down five. Kohler intentional foul, Dent to the line for a one-and-one. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) March 14, 2026

Kur Teng with a clutch three to bring the deficit down to two points. Jordan Scott then fouls at the disapproval of coach Izzo.

KUR TENG WITH THE LUCKY BOUNCE!!! — Zach Gendron (@iAmGendron) March 14, 2026

Why did MSU foul there? Was no reason to — 2tts (@2tts27) March 14, 2026

Michigan State would fall to UCLA in an upset loss 88-84.

That feels like a bad loss for MSU — Rodriguez Gayle Jr Corner (@WolverineCorner) March 14, 2026