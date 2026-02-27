Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Huge Win at Purdue
Michigan State is coming off a sloppy win against Ohio State at home. Carson Cooper and Jordan Scott led the Spartans to victory, with Cooper having a career high 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and also grabbing 11 rebounds.
Now, Tom Izzo and Michigan State are heading to Mackey Arena to try and win at Purdue for the first time in 12 years.
Lets see how Spartan fans react to the game
First Half
After a nice Carson Cooper hook shot to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead, Purdue would go on a quick 7-0 run.
Purdue Big Man Oscar Cluff has been dominating the paint against the Spartans. Great post moves to fake out Jaxon Kohler gives Cluff eight points on 4-4 shooting from the field.
At the first tv timeout, Michigan State just cant make shots and have been reckless with the ball with two turnovers.
Coming out of the timeout, Michigan State would force a five second call on Purdue forcing a turnover, then Jeremy Fears would make a three plus a foul making it a four point play.
Michigan State would go on a 10-2 run andtake a 16-15 lead. Cam Ward has done a nice job on the inside being aggressive, and making his presence known down in the paint.
After going back and forthtrading buckets, Kur Teng would make a huge three point shot to Give the Spartans a 24-23 lead. Cam Ward would then have a great defensive play to force a Purdue turnover going into the media timeout.
Purdue big man Daniel Jacobsen would get bullied and posterized twice, once by Coen Carr, and Carson Cooper.
Heading into halftime, Michigan State would trail 39-36. Coen Carr and Carson Cooper would lead the team with seven point each, while Cam Ward would have great moments off the bench.
Second Half
The start of the second half would be very physical. Michigan Statw would take advantage of the physicallity and would play better defense compared to the begining of the first half. Michigan State would lead Purdue49-46 at the first tv timeout.
After a good play to split the defense, Jeremy Fears would get fouled and would seemingly injure his wrist, but would stay in the game.
After knocking down a contested three, Kur Teng would get a big steal and give it up to Coen Carr for a windmill break away dunk.
Carson Cooper would get called for his third foul of the game and Purdue would make it a one possesion game.
Jordan Scott with a huge offensive rebound and foul called on Purdue, putting MSU in the bounus with 4:40 remaining in the game.
Jeremy Fears with an impossible drive through the lane for the layup, puting the Spartans up eight, forcing Purdue to call a timeout.
Purdue would not go down without a fight and would go on a 8-2 run to make it a one possession game.
Coming out of the MSU timeout, Michigan State couldn't get a shot off leading to a turnover and giving Purdue the ball with 26 second left and a chance to win the win.
Carson Cooper would play great defense on Trey Kaufman-Renn, Cam Ward would get the rebound and get fouled. Ward missed the free throw and Purdue would call the timeout with three second remaining.
Braden Smith would miss the shot, and Michigan State wins at Mackey Arena for the first time in 12 years with a 76-74 final.
