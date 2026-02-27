Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Huge Win at Purdue

Michigan State is coming off a sloppy win against Ohio State at home. Carson Cooper and Jordan Scott led the Spartans to victory, with Cooper having a career high 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and also grabbing 11 rebounds.

Now, Tom Izzo and Michigan State are heading to Mackey Arena to try and win at Purdue for the first time in 12 years.

Lets see how Spartan fans react to the game

First Half

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) looks to shoot the ball during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

After a nice Carson Cooper hook shot to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead, Purdue would go on a quick 7-0 run.

This is gonna be a “that’s msu first lead since 2-0” isn’t it — Derek Jones (@HobbyJones31) February 27, 2026

Purdue Big Man Oscar Cluff has been dominating the paint against the Spartans. Great post moves to fake out Jaxon Kohler gives Cluff eight points on 4-4 shooting from the field.

Oh my Oscar Cluff. Post moves from Down Under. — Kraig Bowers (@kraigbowers34) February 27, 2026

At the first tv timeout, Michigan State just cant make shots and have been reckless with the ball with two turnovers.

That’s the most msu first 4 minutes I’ve seen since Sunday — Franklins Fidler (@MSUFrank1) February 27, 2026

Coming out of the timeout, Michigan State would force a five second call on Purdue forcing a turnover, then Jeremy Fears would make a three plus a foul making it a four point play.

Quick 6-0 run brings MSU right back into it. — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) February 27, 2026

Michigan State would go on a 10-2 run andtake a 16-15 lead. Cam Ward has done a nice job on the inside being aggressive, and making his presence known down in the paint.

Heckuva bounce back by MSU to take the lead. Also, I’m enjoying the Kur Teng baseline drives we’ve seen the last couple games. He’s slowly becoming more versatile. — Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) February 27, 2026

After going back and forthtrading buckets, Kur Teng would make a huge three point shot to Give the Spartans a 24-23 lead. Cam Ward would then have a great defensive play to force a Purdue turnover going into the media timeout.

Michigan States ceiling is as high as anyone’s if they start to get Kur Teng and Cam Ward playing to their potential — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) February 27, 2026

Purdue big man Daniel Jacobsen would get bullied and posterized twice, once by Coen Carr, and Carson Cooper.

Good lord Daniel Jacobsen. How many posters can one man experience — SethyG (@Gutt_Feeling) February 27, 2026

Coen Carr with the man’s jam! And Carson Cooper! But Purdue keeps answering… this game is riveting. — Aaron Yorke (@AaronPYorke) February 27, 2026

Heading into halftime, Michigan State would trail 39-36. Coen Carr and Carson Cooper would lead the team with seven point each, while Cam Ward would have great moments off the bench.

HALF-

Purdue 39, MSU 36



Not a bad half from the Spartans, but they're going to need a little bit more to get a win in this environment against this Purdue squad. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 27, 2026

Second Half

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The start of the second half would be very physical. Michigan Statw would take advantage of the physicallity and would play better defense compared to the begining of the first half. Michigan State would lead Purdue49-46 at the first tv timeout.

U16 timeout:

MSU 49, Purdue 46



Good start to the second half for the Spartans, who know have tied their largest lead tonight.



Crowd just wanted a T on Doug Wojcik during the timeout, as he was pretty far removed from the huddle and arguing something. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 27, 2026

After a good play to split the defense, Jeremy Fears would get fouled and would seemingly injure his wrist, but would stay in the game.

Jeremy Fears Jr. just fell and is in some pain right now. Something to watch. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 27, 2026

After knocking down a contested three, Kur Teng would get a big steal and give it up to Coen Carr for a windmill break away dunk.

Kur Teng - gold deep range deadeye and catch and shoot badges…. — J-Rell: Black Alumni (@rell2tru) February 27, 2026

Carson Cooper would get called for his third foul of the game and Purdue would make it a one possesion game.

Carson Cooper whistled for his THIRD. Braden Smith shooting.



Kohler in for Cooper. 5:48 to play. Smith shooting a one and one. Makes the first. Makes the second



MSU 66

PUR 64 — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 27, 2026

Jordan Scott with a huge offensive rebound and foul called on Purdue, putting MSU in the bounus with 4:40 remaining in the game.

I LOVE JORDAN SCOTT SO MUCH — Ben Gowans (@BenGowans29) February 27, 2026

Jeremy Fears with an impossible drive through the lane for the layup, puting the Spartans up eight, forcing Purdue to call a timeout.

I love Jeremy Fears.



How much money do we have in NIL for next year? Do we have a billionaire behind us? Let’s go buy him. — Boneyardigans (@UConnFanDotCom) February 27, 2026

Purdue would not go down without a fight and would go on a 8-2 run to make it a one possession game.

Braden Smith answers the Jeremy Fears surge. This is some game. — Joey Shaver (@JoeyShaver) February 27, 2026

Coming out of the MSU timeout, Michigan State couldn't get a shot off leading to a turnover and giving Purdue the ball with 26 second left and a chance to win the win.

Nobody wanted the shot there for MSU. What a horrible possession in a two point game. — Blake Shadow (@ShadowBW24) February 27, 2026

Carson Cooper would play great defense on Trey Kaufman-Renn, Cam Ward would get the rebound and get fouled. Ward missed the free throw and Purdue would call the timeout with three second remaining.

Wasn’t a bone in my body that thought cam ward was making that — sossboy (@dubnation971) February 27, 2026

Braden Smith would miss the shot, and Michigan State wins at Mackey Arena for the first time in 12 years with a 76-74 final.

MSU VS Purdue was an elite game!! #V4MSU 💚 — S.J.W (@ShirlaDivine) February 27, 2026

