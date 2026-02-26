Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Michigan State-Purdue and More)

Unfortunately, we weren't able to follow up our 3-0 sweep on Tuesday with a winning night on Wednesday, going 1-2 with my Daily Dunk bets last night.

The good news is we have another loaded slate of games for us to bet on, including a ranked matchup in the Big Ten between Michigan State and Purdue. Let's dive into my top three plays.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Michigan State +7.5 (-110) vs. Purdue

Wichita State +104 vs. Memphis

UC Irvine +1.5 (-115) vs. CSU Northridge

Michigan State vs. Purdue Prediction

I'm a bit surprised to see Michigan State as a 7.5-point underdog in this spot. The Spartans have been the far better defensive team so far this season. They rank 20th in the country in defensive efficiency, while Purdue comes in at 87th in that metric.

Don't be too concerned with this being a road game for Michigan State. They've been one of the few teams this season that have better shooting numbers when playing on the road, an improvement of 1.3% in effective field goal percentage.

I also don't think Purdue has the interior defense to stop the Michigan State offensive attack. The Boilermakers rank just 202nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 52.1% from two-point range.

I'll take the points with MSU.

Pick: Michigan State +7.5 (-110)

Wichita State vs. Memphis Prediction

Wichita State already has a 74-59 win against Memphis earlier this season, and I expect a similar result tonight. The Tigers have some major issues, specifically when it comes to turning the ball over. They rank 336th in turnovers per possession, coughing the ball up 19.2% of the time they have the ball. 17 turnovers in their first game against Wichita State is a big reason why they lost that game.

Both teams also focus their respective offenses on shooting the ball while in two-point range, but it's Wichita State that has defended the interior far better.

I think the wrong team is favored. I'll back the Shockers on the moneyline.

Pick: Wichita State +104

UC Irvine vs. CSU Northridge Prediction

Any time UC Irvine takes the court, we have to take a look at what its opponent does. Teams have had success shooting the three-ball against the Anteaters, but trying to shoot from two-point range is a recipe for disaster. UC Irvine leads all of college basketball in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 41.6% from down low.

Fortunately for them, CSU Northridge is going to play right into UC Irvine's strengths. The Matadors rank 47th in two-point shot rate, with 67.3% of their shots coming from two-point range.

That gives UC Irvine a massive stylistic advantage, so I'll back the Anteaters as underdogs in tonight's Big West matchup.

Pick: UC Irvine +1.5 (-115)

