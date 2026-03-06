Social Media Reacts to MSU's Senior Night Victory
Its senior night for Michigan State basketball and will look to improve. to 25-5 on the season against the 12-17 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Trey Fort, and Denham Wojcik will all kiss the logo in their final game in the Breslin Center.
While the Spartans upcoming game against Michigan is around the corner, they cant overlook a team that took them to overtime earlier in the season. Let's see how Spartan fans react to Michigan State's Senior Night game:
First Half
Rutgers would have a good opening five minutes of the first half with two threes to take an 8-6 lead.
Coen Carr would be active on the offensive end, being aggresive and getting to the free throw line and going 4-4.
After Jeremy Fears missed an open layup, Cam Ward would get get the offensive rebound and get a put back to score plus a foul.
Michigan State's offense has been struggling through the first 10 minutes. The Spartans have four turnovers and the Scarlet Knight lead 12-9.
Michigan State's offense would start to pick up, going on a 7-0 run to take a 16-12 lead.
However, Rutgers comes back with great defense and forcing seven turnovers and takes a 21-20 lead from a Tariq Francis three.
Michigan State still cant find a rhythm on offense and it has hurt them on defense.
Coen Carr would score the last four points of the half for Michigan State and give the Spartans a 31-30 lead heading into halftime.
Second Half
Michigan State come out of halftime electrified, going on a 7-0 run and forcing Rutgers to call a timeout.
With three straight ally-oops to Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears passes Magic Johnson for third in single season assists leader with 270. Now Fears only trails behind Mateen Cleaves and Cassius Winston.
After continuing the domination, Jeremy Fears would get a technical foul, leading to a five point swing for the Scarlet Knights.
At the third media timeout, Denham Wojcik would play more minutes at the point guard spot with Jeremy Fears having four fouls.
Michigan State would have a poor defensive stance and allow a wide open offensive rebound and put back by Rutgers. Tom Izzo would be furious and call a timeout with 3:37 remaining in the game.
After being screamed at by Izzo, MSU would get a quick four point to gain back some momentum to put the game away. Now all the senior will be checked into the game for their last game in the Breslin center.
Rutgers makes the end of the game interesting, making a three plus afoul, then steal the inbound and make another three bring the lead for MSU down to just eight.
Trey Fort would be fouled and make his two free throws, then Rutgers would make another three and Izzo would be forced to put in the starters to finish out the game.
Rutgers would then hit a big three to bring the deficit down to two with 3.8 seconds left.
Jermey Fears would hit two free throws and close out the game 91-87.
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.