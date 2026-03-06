Social Media Reacts to MSU's Senior Night Victory

Its senior night for Michigan State basketball and will look to improve. to 25-5 on the season against the 12-17 Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Trey Fort, and Denham Wojcik will all kiss the logo in their final game in the Breslin Center.

While the Spartans upcoming game against Michigan is around the corner, they cant overlook a team that took them to overtime earlier in the season. Let's see how Spartan fans react to Michigan State's Senior Night game:

First Half

Rutgers would have a good opening five minutes of the first half with two threes to take an 8-6 lead.

Don’t say it bro… don’t say it……Rutgers is HOT — Jack (@jack_r25) March 6, 2026

Coen Carr would be active on the offensive end, being aggresive and getting to the free throw line and going 4-4.

Rutgers has hit two early three pointers, but Coen Carr has found his way to the free throw line twice. MSU currently trails Rutgers, 8-6. — Spartans Illustrated (@Spartans_Illo) March 6, 2026

After Jeremy Fears missed an open layup, Cam Ward would get get the offensive rebound and get a put back to score plus a foul.

Cam “YOU DON’T WORK HARD” Ward — Robbie Bettelon (@BobbyBuckets313) March 6, 2026

Michigan State's offense has been struggling through the first 10 minutes. The Spartans have four turnovers and the Scarlet Knight lead 12-9.

We’re playing one of the worst teams on offense in the conference so of course MSU would start out sloppy and slow 🙃 — Nate B (@natedog_906) March 6, 2026

Michigan State's offense would start to pick up, going on a 7-0 run to take a 16-12 lead.

Great screen by Kohler to free up Fears for a drive and lob to Cam Ward for a dunk. Timeout Rutgers after MSU takes a 13-12 lead, thanks to that and Kohler's nifty spin-move/bully-ball layup before it. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2026

However, Rutgers comes back with great defense and forcing seven turnovers and takes a 21-20 lead from a Tariq Francis three.

Why does Rutgers just not miss against MSU?? — Nick Rademacher (@CaptainODouls) March 6, 2026

Michigan State still cant find a rhythm on offense and it has hurt them on defense.

Truly a wtf effort so far today for MSU — John (@bearsfan_51) March 6, 2026

Coen Carr would score the last four points of the half for Michigan State and give the Spartans a 31-30 lead heading into halftime.

HALF-

MSU 31, Rutgers 30



Well, that was a pretty bad half for the Spartans, but they're still up at the break. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 6, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler makes a fadeaway against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State come out of halftime electrified, going on a 7-0 run and forcing Rutgers to call a timeout.

MSU comes out of the half strong. Would love them to just pull away immediately. — Matt Hoeppner (@matthoeppner) March 6, 2026

With three straight ally-oops to Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears passes Magic Johnson for third in single season assists leader with 270. Now Fears only trails behind Mateen Cleaves and Cassius Winston.

JEREMY FEARS 3 LOBS TO COEN IN A ROW TO BREAK MAGICS RECORD — Jeremy Fears III (@t0m_1zz0) March 6, 2026

After continuing the domination, Jeremy Fears would get a technical foul, leading to a five point swing for the Scarlet Knights.

These refs have it out for Jeremy Fears Jr — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) March 6, 2026

At the third media timeout, Denham Wojcik would play more minutes at the point guard spot with Jeremy Fears having four fouls.

U8 timeout:

MSU 71, Rutgers 54



No ground has ended up getting lost from Fears getting that technical. Decent minutes from Wojcik there to keep the Spartans in "comfortable" range. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 6, 2026

Michigan State would have a poor defensive stance and allow a wide open offensive rebound and put back by Rutgers. Tom Izzo would be furious and call a timeout with 3:37 remaining in the game.

Timeout, Spartans.

MSU 75, Rutgers 63



Tom Izzo is definitely not happy, perhaps trying to remain up by enough to give all the seniors a proper send-off. RU is on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 12 with 3:37 to go. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) March 6, 2026

After being screamed at by Izzo, MSU would get a quick four point to gain back some momentum to put the game away. Now all the senior will be checked into the game for their last game in the Breslin center.

All five seniors have taken the court for MSU. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) March 6, 2026

Rutgers makes the end of the game interesting, making a three plus afoul, then steal the inbound and make another three bring the lead for MSU down to just eight.

Not like lightning are winning anyways but MSU was up 14 with a minute left and they gave up a 7-0 run in like 5 seconds 😂



It’s a full fade night I guess. — bof (@BofaSports) March 6, 2026

Trey Fort would be fouled and make his two free throws, then Rutgers would make another three and Izzo would be forced to put in the starters to finish out the game.

MSU had to pull its seniors and put the starters back in to make sure they could beat Rutgers…at home! 😂 — Wally (@_travelr) March 6, 2026

Rutgers would then hit a big three to bring the deficit down to two with 3.8 seconds left.

getting flashbacks to the iowa game like 3 years ago what is msu doing — jacques (@PRAYF0RPARIS) March 6, 2026

Jermey Fears would hit two free throws and close out the game 91-87.

Victory for MSU! 25-5! 💚🤍 — Zach Gendron (@iAmGendron) March 6, 2026