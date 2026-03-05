3 Keys to Victory in Michigan State's Clash vs. Rutgers

The last home game of the season for No. 8 Michigan State is tonight.

Senior Night is a big deal within the MSU program, but there is also business for the Spartans (24-5 overall, 14-4 Big Ten) to take care of against Rutgers (12-17, 5-13). A victory here, and Michigan State will ensure its spot in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals as one of the conference's top four seeds.

Michigan State's Kur Teng (2) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrate during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU is going to be a heavy, heavy favorite. KenPom currently gives the Spartans a 97% chance to win. If there's reason to worry, it's the small "trap game" scenario with No. 3 Michigan coming up on Sunday and the fact that RU probably should have beaten Michigan State when they both met in Piscataway on Jan. 27.

For there to be little drama in this one, MSU is going to need to do these three things to ensure its seniors give the logo at mid-court a kiss while being in a good mood:

Start Fast

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

When you're the Goliath in a matchup, there's no better way to start a battle than by exerting your force immediately, especially at home. Go on a run in the first half to make your lead 10 or 12, get the Breslin Center crowd bumping, and it's going to be difficult for a Rutgers team whose NCAA Tournament hopes are essentially zero to not mentally tap out.

This was one of the reasons Michigan State just won at Indiana on Sunday. MSU was up 26-13 a little more than midway through the first half, and that built-up advantage was enough for the Spartans to semi-comfortably keep the Hoosiers at arm's length the rest of the game.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) makes a three point shot over UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The closest IU ever got from that point on was a five-point game in the second half, and Indiana has much more to play for as an NCAA Tournament bubble team than a Rutgers team that is hasn't won a Quad 1 game all season.

Dominate the Glass

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) rebounds the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Michigan State should also crush Rutgers on the glass. It's already happened once this season --- the Spartans out-rebounded RU 45-22 during the first meeting. The Scarlet Knights don't have a lot of height and rate poorly on both the offensive and defensive glass.

According to KenPom, Rutgers' offensive rebounding rate has ranked 13th in the Big Ten during conference play, while its defensive rebounding rate is 15th.

Feb 18, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell reacts from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

On the other hand, MSU's offensive rebounding rate is third in the conference, and its defensive rebounding is first. Those two stats are actually ranked seventh and first in the entire country, respectively.

Limit Turnovers

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. gets back on defense against Indiana on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the best ways for Rutgers to feel like it belongs out there is to turn the ball over. Turnovers were 15-5 in the Scarlet Knights' favor during the game at The RAC, and that is a reason why MSU was behind nearly the entire way.

Turnovers have been a problem for Michigan State most of the year (it ranks 14th in the Big Ten at 11.5 per game), but it hasn't been as big a deal lately. MSU has had single-digit turnovers in three consecutive games this year. If that's where it can sit, RU has little chance.