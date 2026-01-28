Social Media Reacts to MSU's Comeback vs. Rutgers
In this story:
Michigan State blew out Maryland at home 91-48. Jeremy Fears had one of his best games of his career with 17 points and 17 assists. Now the Spartans travel to Rutgers to play the 9-11 Scarlet Knights.
Let's see how Spartan nation reacts to the game against Rutgers.
First Half
To start the game, Jaxon Kohler would have on number 45 jersery instead of his actual number which is zero.
At the first tv timeout, Michigan State would struggle from the field going 2-6 from the field, and have two early tournovers. Michigan State would keep the score close with a 8-7 Rutgers lead.
The Spartans would have two more tournovers on offense adding the total to four. Rutgers meanwhile hasnt had any turnovers and they have benefited with being able to lead the Spartans 16-13 with 10:53 left in the half.
The Scarlet Knights would go on an 8-0 run to take a 21-13 lead. Tom Izzo would be forced to take his first timeout to get subs into the game.
Out of the timeout, Jaxon Kohler would make his first three of the game to bring the deficet down to five. Then after a good deffensive stance, Coen Carr would run the floor then with a nice euro step leads to a dunk.
The Spartans just cant get any offensive rythem going against Rutgers. Now down 28-18 with 4:50 left in the half. MSU has six fouls with Kohler, Ward, and Fears having two and eight tournovers, MSU looks lost on offense.
Michigan State would end the half with a nice inbound play to Carson Cooper, however the Spartans would go into halftime down 37-28. Rutgers would limit the Spartans transition offense, holding them to just two fast break points. Michigan State on the other hand would allow 17 fast break points. Michigan State would also commit 10 tournovers compared to Rutgers one.
Second Half
To Start the second half, Michigan State would allow Rutgers to follow their own missed three and get the offensive rebound. This would then lead to a Rutgers three point make giving them a 12 point lead.
After that made three from the Scarlet Knights, MSU would cut the deficet to seven and would head into the first tv timeout with a chance to cut the deficet to five with two Coen Carr free throws.
Michigan State and Rutgers would trade baskets, and every time MSU would gain a bit of momentum, Rutgers would answer to deny and momentum.
Michigan State has now gotten a stop on defense and has capitalized to bring the deficet down to five with a score of 60-55 with 6:45 remaining in the game.
With all hope lost, Michigan State is not giving up. Even with four fouls, Jeremy fears is still playing great defense and is taking over for the Spartans on the offense to bring MSU to within three points.
Jeremy Fears with a hard drive to the basket plus the foul to tie the game at 67.
Costly fouls from Michigan State would give Rutgers a three point lead with 40 seconds remaining.
Divine Ugochukwu with the tying three pointer, and after a missed floater from Rutgers, Michigan State will now play in overtime.
Overtime
Michigan State would take its first lead since being up 9-8 in the first half with jaxon Kohler free throws. Then after finding Kohler in the post, Kohler with a nice spin move would put the spartans up four plus the foul to give them a five point lead.
From that moment on, Michigan State would gain control and come away with a win. From being down 12 in the second half to winning in overtime has to feel good with Michigan right around the corner.
