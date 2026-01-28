Social Media Reacts to MSU's Comeback vs. Rutgers

Michigan State blew out Maryland at home 91-48. Jeremy Fears had one of his best games of his career with 17 points and 17 assists. Now the Spartans travel to Rutgers to play the 9-11 Scarlet Knights.

Let's see how Spartan nation reacts to the game against Rutgers.

First Half

To start the game, Jaxon Kohler would have on number 45 jersery instead of his actual number which is zero.

Seeing a #45 MSU jersey not on denzel is cursed — Jrodddd (@jared___andrews) January 27, 2026

Why is kohler not wearing 0? — Sparty Girl (@SpartyGirl00) January 27, 2026

At the first tv timeout, Michigan State would struggle from the field going 2-6 from the field, and have two early tournovers. Michigan State would keep the score close with a 8-7 Rutgers lead.

Rutgers has an 8-7 lead through the first 5:10, buoyed by threes from Buchanan and Grant. Jaxon Kohler has already had to switch jerseys for Michigan State, so the physicality is present form the jump. Fears will shoot on the other side of the timeout to try to put Sparty ahead. — Jaden Daly (@DalyDoseOfHoops) January 27, 2026

The Spartans would have two more tournovers on offense adding the total to four. Rutgers meanwhile hasnt had any turnovers and they have benefited with being able to lead the Spartans 16-13 with 10:53 left in the half.

There's not executing and then there's what Michigan State is doing on offense.



This has been fairly ugly for the Spartans. — Ryan Burke (@ryanburke24) January 27, 2026

The Scarlet Knights would go on an 8-0 run to take a 21-13 lead. Tom Izzo would be forced to take his first timeout to get subs into the game.

Michigan State slow start gimmick — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) January 27, 2026

Rutgers came to play and Michigan State looks like it’s sleeping. Got caught with a less than desirable lineup out there. — Brandon Champion: You Don't Work Hard (@BrandonthaChamp) January 27, 2026

Out of the timeout, Jaxon Kohler would make his first three of the game to bring the deficet down to five. Then after a good deffensive stance, Coen Carr would run the floor then with a nice euro step leads to a dunk.

Rutgers is getting outrebounded by a 13-5 count, but the Scarlet Knights have made five threes and just committed their first turnover of the night not too long ago.



The crisp start has yielded a 23-18 lead over Michigan State with 7:49 left in the first half. #RHoops — Jaden Daly (@DalyDoseOfHoops) January 27, 2026

The Spartans just cant get any offensive rythem going against Rutgers. Now down 28-18 with 4:50 left in the half. MSU has six fouls with Kohler, Ward, and Fears having two and eight tournovers, MSU looks lost on offense.

MSU just isn’t playing with any defensive intensity to set the tone.



Instead, they’ve created big issues for themselves against a bad team. — Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) January 28, 2026

MSU just looks so frustrated. If they are losing at half might look at their halftime ML — Crest Bets (@CrestLids) January 28, 2026

this is the worst half of MSU basketball I’ve seen in years — Connor Meltdowney (@Connormuldowney) January 28, 2026

Michigan State would end the half with a nice inbound play to Carson Cooper, however the Spartans would go into halftime down 37-28. Rutgers would limit the Spartans transition offense, holding them to just two fast break points. Michigan State on the other hand would allow 17 fast break points. Michigan State would also commit 10 tournovers compared to Rutgers one.

Rutgers going michigan state crazy — S⭐️ (@sdivineee) January 28, 2026

Woah Rutgers! The scarlet knights are up 37-28 on #7 Michigan State at the half! Jersey Mike’s arena is doing it again! — StewsCBB (@StewsCBB) January 28, 2026

Michigan State need to tighten up smh — ™️ (@Dirtball_29) January 28, 2026

Second Half

To Start the second half, Michigan State would allow Rutgers to follow their own missed three and get the offensive rebound. This would then lead to a Rutgers three point make giving them a 12 point lead.

Rutgers now leads by 12 over Michigan State.



The Scarlet Knights average 6.5 3's per game.



They have already knocked down 7 against one of the nation's best defensive teams. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 28, 2026

Uhh Michigan State? pic.twitter.com/ExlvgGnJpe — Timmy B Bracketology (@BirchlerTimothy) January 28, 2026

After that made three from the Scarlet Knights, MSU would cut the deficet to seven and would head into the first tv timeout with a chance to cut the deficet to five with two Coen Carr free throws.

Is this the beginning of Michigan State's big push? — Ryan Burke (@ryanburke24) January 28, 2026

Michigan State and Rutgers would trade baskets, and every time MSU would gain a bit of momentum, Rutgers would answer to deny and momentum.

Did not see Rutgers scoring at ease against Michigan State I’ll be honest — Will Lundregan (@WillLundregan5) January 28, 2026

Michigan State has now gotten a stop on defense and has capitalized to bring the deficet down to five with a score of 60-55 with 6:45 remaining in the game.

Michigan State cuts Rutgers' lead to 5 points with 6:45 to play with a 9-2 spurt. The Scarlet Knights are giving up shots at the rim at will because Emmanuel Ogbole never seems to be in the right spot. — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) January 28, 2026

With all hope lost, Michigan State is not giving up. Even with four fouls, Jeremy fears is still playing great defense and is taking over for the Spartans on the offense to bring MSU to within three points.

Rutgers 67, Michigan State 64, 1:52 to play. — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) January 28, 2026

Jeremy Fears with a hard drive to the basket plus the foul to tie the game at 67.

God Bless Jeremy Fears man — Teee’g™ (@TJBrad_56) January 28, 2026

Jeremy Fears is so tough 🔥 — 🅱️🕊 (@rawest_chino) January 28, 2026

Costly fouls from Michigan State would give Rutgers a three point lead with 40 seconds remaining.

Michigan State fouls literally every posssesion — BR (@itsBornReady) January 28, 2026

DOES MICHIGAN STATE NEED A THREE?!?!?



(Dunno but they should absolutely go 2 for 1) — Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) January 28, 2026

Divine Ugochukwu with the tying three pointer, and after a missed floater from Rutgers, Michigan State will now play in overtime.

Oh my gosh Michigan State I can’t believe it — Luke (@luke3342) January 28, 2026

Michigan State & Rutgers to overtime!



Rutgers got to be sick about that missed push in the back call 💀 — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) January 28, 2026

Overtime

Michigan State would take its first lead since being up 9-8 in the first half with jaxon Kohler free throws. Then after finding Kohler in the post, Kohler with a nice spin move would put the spartans up four plus the foul to give them a five point lead.

Rutgers doesn't have much left. Michigan State has zero excuse to not close this game out.



Spartans by four with 2:32 remaining. — Ryan Burke (@ryanburke24) January 28, 2026

From that moment on, Michigan State would gain control and come away with a win. From being down 12 in the second half to winning in overtime has to feel good with Michigan right around the corner.

Let’s goooo way to pull it out boys Michigan state big come back @MSU_Basketball — w.b. weez (@weezflow) January 28, 2026

Massive comeback win for Michigan State.



Played behind the entire game, but were able to figure out how to find a way to win it.



Gritty win by MSU. — 𝕊𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕒𝕟 (@SpartyOn70) January 28, 2026

