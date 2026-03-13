Elite Freshman Key for Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament

After losing its final regular season game to rival the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball, Michigan State enters the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

In the loss to Michigan, only three Spartans scored in double figures. Jaxon Kohler led the team with 23 points, while Jeremy Fears Jr. followed with 22. Carson Cooper also contributed 19 points.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. leaves the court after the Spartans loss to Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears, Kohler, and Cooper combined for 64 points, while the rest of the roster scored just 16. Kur Teng finished with eight points off the bench, Coen Carr had six, and Joren Scott added two. The trio combined to shoot 6 of 23 from the field and 2 of 13 from three-point range.

For Michigan State, the biggest need moving forward is more production from the rest of the roster. One player who could provide that boost is freshman forward Jordan Scott.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) is congratulated by teammates after dunks against Rutgers during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Scott Is Important

Scott arrived in East Lansing as a promising recruit from Virginia and was ranked No. 53 nationally by Rivals. He was viewed as a player who could develop into a strong contributor over time because of his length and shooting ability.

Mar 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) cheers forward Jordan Scott (6) against Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

However, Scott has exceeded expectations during his freshman season and eventually worked his way into the starting lineup. Before entering the starting lineup, Scott had only scored in double figures once, which came in January against Indiana.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott, right, celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Michigan State’s first meeting with Michigan, Scott played an important role in the second half. He finished with 10 points and provided strong defense that helped the Spartans rally after trailing by a large margin in the first half.

Scott’s offensive breakout came shortly after he entered the starting lineup. In Michigan State’s game against Minnesota, Scott shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from three-point range, finishing with a career high of 15 points.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) dribbles against Indiana guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He followed that performance by scoring in double figures in four straight games. One of his most impactful performances came against Illinois. Although Scott scored just 10 points, his defense played a major role as he helped limit freshman standout Keaton Wagler to 2 of 16 shooting from the field.

Scott Needs to Heat Up Again

Recently, Scott’s scoring has cooled off. He has not reached double figures in the last three games of the regular season and has struggled to find his rhythm offensively, shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 2 of 7 from three during that stretch. He also did not attempt a free throw in those games.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against Maryland during the first half on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the recent struggles, Scott’s development has been one of the most encouraging storylines for Michigan State this season. Watching him grow into a starter has been impressive, and his versatility continues to give the Spartans another option on both ends of the floor.

Scott’s perimeter shooting and defense are especially valuable for Michigan State. His defensive presence allows Fears to conserve energy and avoid guarding the opponent’s best scorer for the entire game.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) celebrates a 3-pointer against Duke during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images