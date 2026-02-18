Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Win vs. UCLA

Michigan State suffered a humiliating loss against the Badgers and now lost three of their past four games. Michigan States defense has been a strength all year, and against the Badgers, they allowed 92 points.

Now, the Spartans come back home to play against UCLA and a familiar face in Xavier Booker who played his first two years in college basketball as a Spartan.

Lets see how Spartan fans react to Michigan States game against UCLA.

First Half

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the first tv timeout, Michigan State looks much better compared to its game against Wisconsin and leads 12-9. Jaxon Kohler would go to work on former Spartan Xavier Booker and go 2-2 on shots including a three.

Jaxon Kohler works over Booker, again, for THREEEE. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 18, 2026

MSU's defense starts out strong, forcing two UCLA turnovers

Ward in for Cooper, Scott back in for Coen Carr now. MSU defense forces a turnover — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 18, 2026

Coming out of the second tv timeout, Michigan State's offense would keep the pressure on the Bruins. Jeremy Fears would hit his second three pointer of the game and Coen Carr would have a quick basket, forcing UCLA to call a timeout.

Back to playing MSU basketball, very refreshing. 10/10 would recommend. — Rob Tedd (@Rob_Tedd) February 18, 2026

MSU blows it open leading 22-12 — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) February 18, 2026

Michigan State would continue its onslaught on the Bruins increasing their lead to 27-12, forcing another UCLA timeout.

MSU killshot.



The primetime Peacock game. @EvanMiya — Jeff Dillon (@jeffrdillon) February 18, 2026

At the third tv timeout, Michigan State's defense would hold UCLA to just 1-13 shooting since starting the game shooting 4-5 from the field. UCLA has also had a hard time boxing out the Spartans, resulting in fouls and keeping the ball on the Bruins side of the court.

Damn MSU giving UCLA the belt this 1st half sheesh 😵‍💫 — 🦅 JULIO 🦅 (@_DonJulio1) February 18, 2026

UCLA would finally score its first basket after going eight minutes without a made field goal with under five minutes remaining in the first half.

UCLA finally scored after 8 minutes and 1 second.



MSU's Carson Cooper then immediately converts a three-point play on the other end. Just an absolute butt-kicking so far at 36-14. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 18, 2026

While Michigan State would stumble a bit at the end of the half, the Spartans go into halftime up 20 with a 43-23 lead over UCLA.

HALF-

MSU 43, UCLA 23



Best half of basketball in some time for the Spartans, who take a comfortable lead into the locker room. Fears leads the way with 11 points and 5 assists. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 18, 2026

2nd Half

Michigan State would continue its great defensive play against the UCLA. Coen Carr would have a great block off the back bored and would also have a nice mid range jumper.

Coen Carr's mid-range jumper has developed into a reliable look for MSU. — Tim Marshall (@TimMarshall99) February 18, 2026

This version of MSU can go to a final four. — OnTheBanks (@OnTheBanksOTRC) February 18, 2026

UCLA and MSU would go back and forth on shots. When UCLA would make a shot, MSU would respond with a made shot of their own. UCLA looked tired and Mick Cronin would call his third timeout, leaving him with one remaining in the game with under 13 minutes left in the game.

MSU has a response to every UCLA response. — J-Rell: Black Alumni (@rell2tru) February 18, 2026

Timeout on the floor, UCLA and Cronin call it.



MSU 62

UCLA 38



12:51 left H2 — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 18, 2026

Michigan State would go on a cold streak offensively only having one made field goal in four minutes of play.

MSU bigs are struggling. Don’t put the ball on the floor in traffic. — Buzz King (@Fieldof76Freak) February 18, 2026

Michigan State would get back on track scoring the ball with a Jaxon Kohler post hook and a Kur Teng three. This would give the Spartans their largest lead on the day with a 69-41 score and UCLA calling its final timeout.

Timeout, UCLA.

MSU 69, UCLA 41



Such a needed performance for the Spartans. This is the version of themselves that can go far in March. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) February 18, 2026

While there is a happy return for one former Spartans in Xavier Booker, Steven Jamerson was a former MSU student who wanted to walk-on the team but didn't make the team. Jamerson would be hit with a flagrant foul on Carson Cooper and be thrown out of the game by his head coach Mick Cronin.

Steven Jamerson, the UCLA player who was just thrown out of the game by his own head coach Mick Cronin, was actually a former MSU Student back in 2021.



Jamerson wanted to be a Basketball Manager for the Spartans, but ended up playing DI Basketball at San Diego.



Crazy Story... — Ben Schadel (@BenSchadel) February 18, 2026

Michigan State would get the bounce back win they despretly needed against UCLA with a 82-59 victory. Michigan State will host Ohio State on Sunday to try and keep the momentum going as the season is almost over.

