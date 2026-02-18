Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Win vs. UCLA
In this story:
Michigan State suffered a humiliating loss against the Badgers and now lost three of their past four games. Michigan States defense has been a strength all year, and against the Badgers, they allowed 92 points.
Now, the Spartans come back home to play against UCLA and a familiar face in Xavier Booker who played his first two years in college basketball as a Spartan.
Lets see how Spartan fans react to Michigan States game against UCLA.
First Half
At the first tv timeout, Michigan State looks much better compared to its game against Wisconsin and leads 12-9. Jaxon Kohler would go to work on former Spartan Xavier Booker and go 2-2 on shots including a three.
MSU's defense starts out strong, forcing two UCLA turnovers
Coming out of the second tv timeout, Michigan State's offense would keep the pressure on the Bruins. Jeremy Fears would hit his second three pointer of the game and Coen Carr would have a quick basket, forcing UCLA to call a timeout.
Michigan State would continue its onslaught on the Bruins increasing their lead to 27-12, forcing another UCLA timeout.
At the third tv timeout, Michigan State's defense would hold UCLA to just 1-13 shooting since starting the game shooting 4-5 from the field. UCLA has also had a hard time boxing out the Spartans, resulting in fouls and keeping the ball on the Bruins side of the court.
UCLA would finally score its first basket after going eight minutes without a made field goal with under five minutes remaining in the first half.
While Michigan State would stumble a bit at the end of the half, the Spartans go into halftime up 20 with a 43-23 lead over UCLA.
2nd Half
Michigan State would continue its great defensive play against the UCLA. Coen Carr would have a great block off the back bored and would also have a nice mid range jumper.
UCLA and MSU would go back and forth on shots. When UCLA would make a shot, MSU would respond with a made shot of their own. UCLA looked tired and Mick Cronin would call his third timeout, leaving him with one remaining in the game with under 13 minutes left in the game.
Michigan State would go on a cold streak offensively only having one made field goal in four minutes of play.
Michigan State would get back on track scoring the ball with a Jaxon Kohler post hook and a Kur Teng three. This would give the Spartans their largest lead on the day with a 69-41 score and UCLA calling its final timeout.
While there is a happy return for one former Spartans in Xavier Booker, Steven Jamerson was a former MSU student who wanted to walk-on the team but didn't make the team. Jamerson would be hit with a flagrant foul on Carson Cooper and be thrown out of the game by his head coach Mick Cronin.
Michigan State would get the bounce back win they despretly needed against UCLA with a 82-59 victory. Michigan State will host Ohio State on Sunday to try and keep the momentum going as the season is almost over.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State's win over UCLA when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.