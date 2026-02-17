UCLA vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Michigan State Spartans have stumbled lately, losing three of their last four games, including a baffling loss to Minnesota and a blowout loss to Wisconsin.

They'll try to get back on track tonight when they host the UCLA Bruins, who are 2-2 in their last four games and are searching for some momentum in conference play.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's Big Ten matchup.

UCLA vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UCLA +8.5 (-102)

Michigan State -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

UCLA +385

Michigan State -520

Total

OVER 139.5 (-115)

UNDER 139.5 (-105)

UCLA vs. Michigan State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Breslin Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

UCLA Record: 17-8 (9-5 in Big Ten)

Michigan State Record: 20-5 (10-4 in Big Ten)

UCLA vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

UCLA is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 8-4 in UCLA's last 12 games

UCLA is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. Michigan State

Michigan State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 5-0 in Michigan State's last five games

UCLA vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch

Jeremy Fears Jr. G - Michigan State

No player in college basketball records as many assists per game as Jeremy Fears Jr. does. He averages 9.2, and the next closest player in the country averages 8.9. He hasn't brought his best stuff lately, which has led to the Spartans' slump. He has shot 36.4%, 26.8%, and 25% in his last three games. He has to play better tonight if Michigan State wants to get its season back on track.

UCLA vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I have faith in Michigan State bouncing back tonight:

Both UCLA and Michigan State take the majority of their shots from two-point range. That means the team with the better interior defense is going to be the team that has the advantage in this Big Ten matchup.

The Spartans rank 26th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 46.8% from two-point range. Meanwhile, UCLA ranks 259th in that metric, allowing teams to shoot 53.5% from two-point range.

It's also worth noting that UCLA's effective field goal percentage drops 6.4% when playing on the road, which will play a big role in tonight's game at the Breslin Center.

Pick: Michigan State -8.5 (-108)

