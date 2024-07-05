Spartan Bigs Will Benefit From Going up Against Transfer Zapala in Practice
Michigan State men's basketball finally got that size down low that it has so desperately needed this offseason.
While adding transfer center Szymon Zapala wasn't exactly the huge "splash" fans were hoping for in the transfer portal, his presence will present a significant advantage for the Spartans.
Zapala's role in the rotation is yet to be determined, but what is for certain is the edge he will give Michigan State's big men in practice.
"Szymon's really good, I really like him, too, as a person and as a player," said Spartan center Carson Cooper at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am last week. "For me, I think it's going to be different guarding him every day at practice, and it's good for me -- I was guarding Maddi in practice for two years, so to have a good change of who I get to play against every day is really good. He's got a lot of touch around the rim, and he's got size, which is good for us, too. And ultimately, more depth."
Cooper's fellow 6-foot-11 center, Xavier Booker, should also improve from facing Zapala in practice, as the transfer center stands at a lengthy 7 feet.
"It definitely helps for sure," Booker said. "I mean, he's taller, he's physical, he's been around the game for four-plus years, so it's definitely great for me to help me in my development."
Zapala comes off one season with Longwood University, which he helped lead to an NCAA Tournament berth. He averaged 9.8 points per game and 5.6 rebounds while making 24 starts in 35 contests.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.