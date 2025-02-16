Spartan Legends Congratulate Izzo on Milestone
354.
That’s how many Big Ten wins Michigan State coach Tom Izzo now has after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini, 79-65, to complete a sweep over them.
It was a major victory after the Spartans' home loss to Indiana on Tuesday and a rough start to the game, during which they went down 16. However, they dug deep on defense in the second half and pulled off a double-digit win.
Michigan State is a place former players love to return to. Izzo has created a strong, family-oriented culture that welcomes alumni back every year for "Grind Week," a time when former players return to campus to practice with the current team.
Izzo’s former players have such a deep love and respect for him. In a video posted by Big Ten Network, several players congratulated Izzo on passing Bob Knight as the winningest coach in conference history.
The video includes Cassius Winston, Denzel Valentine, Joey Hauser and Matt McQuaid sharing kind words for the coach who helped them further their basketball careers.
“There’s no one that works harder than you, no one that deserves it more,” said Hauser. “I’m sure there’s many more wins to come, but keep it rolling.”
“All the hard work that you put in, countless hours, all the sacrifice and dedication that you put into this game, this university, and all of us is insane,” said Valentine, who took MSU to the Final Four in 2015. “It’s the reason why you are who you are.”
“[I was] fortunate enough to play under you and work under you,” said McQuaid, who served as an assistant coach before taking a job with the Houston Rockets. “Thank you for everything; we appreciate you so much. Good luck the rest of the way this year. Go get it.”
"Going out there and getting it done, year after year,” said Winston, who took MSU to the Final Four under Izzo in 2019. “Congrats to you; greatest of all time, go ahead and keep adding to it. Congrats.”
The Spartans picked up a victory that could help them regain their confidence after a rough stretch. They will look to keep their momentum going when they take on Purdue at home on Tuesday night.
