Spartans Rejoin Top 10 in Latest Rankings
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3) are a top-10 team once again, as the latest Associated Press Top 25 has the Spartans at No. 8 in this week's rankings. From what was accomplished over the past seven days, this team is very deserving of the placement they have been given this week.
In the past week, the Spartans were staring down the barrel of two storied rivalries against a pair of top-15 teams. They could not have executed better, as they earned two wins that have returned them to being the number one team in the Big Ten since their 9-0 conference start to begin the year.
Last Tuesday brought a dominant, 9-point home win over the then-No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers, earning their first win in the past six meetings. The Spartans would carry that momentum to Ann Arbor, where the Green and White drubbed their in-state rival, then-No. 12 Michigan, with a 13-point victory.
The Spartans return to being the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the country. The next closest conference team is No. 11 Wisconsin (21-6, 11-5), a team that they will face this weekend at the Breslin Center.
It was make-or-break time for the Spartans, and they stepped up to the challenge, proving why they are the best team in the Big Ten and a deserved top-10 team nationally. With such a strong ranking this late in the season, Michigan State's upcoming NCAA Tournament seeding will only improve.
Few teams are finding more success of late than the Spartans, specifically against nationally ranked opponents with so much on the line. The win over the Wolverines boosted the Spartans to a 13-3 Big Ten record, giving them a half-game advantage over their hated rival.
With four games still remaining, the schedule does not get any easier, and the Spartans will have more opportunities to strengthen their ranking even more. Three of those final four games consist of top-20 teams, starting with the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5) on the road Wednesday night.
From there, Michigan State will host No. 11 Wisconsin before heading back out on the road to take on Iowa. It then comes back home for its season finale showdown with No. 15 Michigan.
