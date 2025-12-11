SI

Former Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Detained by Law Enforcement Following Firing

Moore was fired on Wednesday and is now being investigated by police in Pittsfield Township.

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has been detained by law enforcement.
Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has been detained by law enforcement. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sherrone Moore was fired as Michigan's head football coach on Wednesday afternoon for cause after what the university deemed to be “credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship” with a staffer, which is against school policy.

On Wednesday evening, Moore was sought and detained by the City of Saline, Mich. Police Department, and was subsequently turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel.

The details of the investigation and any potential charges against the former Wolverines head coach have not been made known.

Moore spent two seasons as the head coach in Ann Arbor.

