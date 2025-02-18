MSU vs. Purdue: A Conference Collision Course
Tom Izzo knows how to win in the Big Ten as well as anyone. His latest milestone, of course, is a testament to that.
For many years, the conference has gone through Michigan State under Izzo's watch. Recently, that hasn't been the case -- it's been five years since the Spartans won a regular season conference title, the 10th of Izzo's career at the helm. It was the third-straight year they had done so after a five-year drought.
Right now, Michigan State is looking to end another drought, one that has favored the Spartans' next opponent, Purdue, the last two seasons. A season after their trip to the NCAA Championship, the Boilermakers are looking for a third consecutive conference title.
Tuesday's game between them and Michigan State could very well determine if that endeavor eventually comes to fruition, as the Spartans are right there with them in the race.
It's no accident these two programs have had their respective success, even before Izzo and Purdue coach Matt Painter's reigns.
"Of course, when I think of Purdue, I think of Gene Keady, I think of Bruce Weber and I think of Matt Painter," Izzo said on Monday. "And when I think of Michigan State, I think of Gus [Ganakas] and Jud [Heathcote] and me. And it's pretty cool that the similarities between our programs -- I think we believe in doing it the same way, the right way. I think we believe in the toughness. I mean, you go down there, it is a hard hat. And I think Matt has done an incredible job. I mean, there's no question all he's got to do is hang tight a few years and he'll break Bob's [Knight] record that was my record. And I think he will do that because he's a damn good coach and a really good guy.
"And what Jud Heathcote, Gene Keady, Bruce Weber, Matt Painter, Tom Izzo -- we've all tried to do more for the game of basketball than our teams. Matt has been incredible on all of the committees he's been on. Now, we haven't succeeded. But we've fought the fight. And so, there's not a program that I respect more than Purdue."
Purdue's recent dominance in the Big Ten is nothing new. The program has won seven conference titles since 1994. It was the gold standard when Izzo became head coach, and it's the gold standard right now.
"A lot of good programs in our league, lot of good programs in the country," Izzo said. "But it's been since I was a GA. Not old school or new school, as I say, right school. They've done it the right way, they do it the right way, I have nothing but great things to say, and I'll be happy as hell when the game's over because I don't like respecting people that much that I have to play against. Because I do. And it's been earned. And it's been earned throughout the eras."
Tuesday's contest is set for 7 p.m.
