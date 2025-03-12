MSU Men's Basketball: Big Ten Tournament Bracket
As winners of the Big Ten, Michigan State men's basketball secured the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Spartans have an opportunity to win their first conference tournament title since 2019, the same season -- and last time -- they made it to the Final Four.
With the No. 1 seed, Michigan State will, obviously, have the clearest path of any team to get it done. It will begin play in Friday's quarterfinals, awaiting the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 8-seeded Oregon and No. 9-seeded Indiana.
Ironically, the Spartans played Oregon and Indiana back-to-back this season. If it hadn't been for a tremendous second-half comeback against the Ducks, their loss to Indiana the following game would have been their fourth straight.
It wouldn't be a surprise if Michigan State wants to see the Hoosiers again. Indiana spoiled what should have been a special night for the Spartans, as a win would have earned Tom Izzo the all-time Big Ten wins record, passing the Hoosiers' very own Bob Knight in front of a home crowd.
Instead, Izzo's record would have to wait until the next game, as Michigan State was upset, suffering its third loss in four games. Panic began to set in amongst the fanbase, but the Spartans would respond with a memorable come-from-behind road win over Illinois, the first victory of Michigan State's seven-game win streak to close out the regular season.
Should the Spartans win Friday's matchup, they could face No. 4-seed UCLA in the semifinals. The Bruins are another one of the three conference teams Michigan State lost to, having come just two games before its matchup with Indiana.
This tournament could very well turn out to be a revenge tour for the Spartans.
Below is a printable Big Ten Tournament bracket:
The first game of the tournament, the Northwestern-Minnesota matchup, is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Peacock.
Game 2 will be the Iowa-Ohio State matchup, which will take place 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. It, too, will be streamed on Peacock.
Game 3 will be the USC-Rutgers matchup. That will begin 25 minutes after Game 2 and will also be streamed on Peacock.
Michigan State's quarterfinal game is set for noon on Friday.
